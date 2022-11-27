ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Roy Keane – bearded, belligerent World Cup football pundit who tells it like it is

By Luke McLaughlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3837RB_0jOusl6x00

A few individuals have caught the eye in the World Cup’s first week. Gavi , for instance, the 18-year-old prodigy pulling the strings in Spain’s midfield; Olivier Giroud , at 36, France’s elder statesman of intelligent forward play.

In the eyes of many, though, the stand-out performances have come from Roy Keane, ITV’s brooding, bearded and belligerent pundit. Never previously known for being reluctant to offer his opinion, the former Manchester United midfield general seems, if anything, to be growing ever more trenchant. If something clear and obvious needs saying, Keane is your man.

Related: Welcome to Lusail: Lego-city of the gods and one of the strangest places on earth

His assessment of England’s display in the dire stalemate against the US? “They looked leggy, they looked one-paced, they looked short of ideas ... Actually a terrible performance.”

Thus Keane, sporting a tasteful multi-tone pastel shirt and the kind of luxuriant facial hair favoured by craft lager devotees everywhere, summed up the emotions of millions of England fans.

It was before Argentina’s shock defeat by Saudi Arabia last Tuesday, though, when Keane nailed the ethical quandary experienced by many regarding this most controversial of tournaments.

“The World Cup shouldn’t be here,” he said. “Just to dismiss human rights flippantly because of a football tournament ... it’s not right. The bottom line is, we are talking about common decency, how you treat people.”

It was impossible to disagree. Keane referenced Fifa corruption, while forcefully drawing attention to the fact that same-sex relationships are illegal in the Gulf state. He pithily highlighted exploitation of migrant workers, many of whom paid with their lives to get this show on the road. It needed saying.

Is it hypocritical of Keane to voice such disgust while being employed at the tournament? Perhaps, but if he hadn’t got on the plane who would be taking it upon themselves to state the bleedin’ obvious on daytime television?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jTMm_0jOusl6x00
Roy Keane in Ireland training with Mick McCarthy (right) before the start of the 2002 World Cup. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

It is 20 years since Keane infamously snapped in Saipan and stormed out of Ireland’s 2002 World Cup camp , in protest at what he felt were inadequate training facilities. He has not mellowed with age.

In Qatar, the possibility of Keane and fellow pundit Graeme Souness coming to blows remains real , judging by that Argentina v Saudi Arabia broadcast. “I’m here to give my opinion. That’s not a penalty in my eyes,” an increasingly agitated Keane said in a clash with the Scot, traditionally not someone to shirk a tackle or a heated debate.

“I’ve heard you say it 10 times,” Souness responded. “Let someone else speak, you’ll learn a lot more.” If Keane has a blind spot, it is surely his former Old Trafford teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the Portuguese’s fading powers, and recent attempts to redefine the term prima donna, Keane won’t hear a word against him. Manchester United lost patience, and Keane would surely not have tolerated Ronaldo’s recent antics, either as a player or a manager.

But perhaps that’s the point. We are all hypocrites in this to some degree. Nobody’s perfect but, as a pundit paid to give an opinion, Keane is getting there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy