ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

India, US armies hold exercises close to China border

AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy