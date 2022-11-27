Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
wclo.com
2023 Janesville Senior Center memberships now available
The Janesville Senior Center’s 2023 Membership Drive is now underway. Center Supervisor Linda Klevins says a membership allows members to enjoy things like monthly day trips, fitness classes, art classes among others. Klevins says a membership costs $25 and are valid beginning Thursday and are good for a full...
wclo.com
“Grounded” to be performed at UW-Whitewater
The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the second show of the Theatre/Dance season with “Grounded” by George Brant. Directed by Bruce Cohen, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from November 29- December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3-4 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
wclo.com
City of Janesville encourages residents to celebrate Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is the day that shoppers take a break from the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to donate to charity. The City of Janesville is encouraging residents to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29th by considering a gift to the Park and Recreation Legacy Fund.
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here and, in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
wclo.com
Edgerton Hospital hosts Breakfast with Santa
Local kids get the opportunity to share a meal with jolly old St. Nick while doing a little holiday shopping of their own this weekend. Edgerton Hospital Sunshine Committee President Janet Robinson says the annual Breakfast with Santa is this Saturday from 8:00 until 11:00 a.m. The breakfast includes pancakes,...
wclo.com
YWCA accepting Women of Distinction Award nominations
The deadline is approaching to submit nominations for a prestigious award that the YWCA Rock County has been doling out for 48 years. Since 1975, more than 250 individuals and organizations have been honored with the YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction and Young Women of Distinction Awards. Communications...
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
wclo.com
Beloit superintendent asks for community feedback on reconfiguration
The leader of the Beloit School District is seeking the opinion of the public as the district considers possible reconfiguration for the next school year. Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison says he hopes an online survey will provide them with the date they need to make the right decisions and this is one of the first steps in moving the district forward.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
nbc15.com
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
wclo.com
UW-Whitewater names chancellor finalists
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announces the five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. Former Chancellor Dwight Watson resigned in June of 2021 due to a cancer diagnosis, and interim Chancellor Jim Henderson resigned in April after the UW System decided to do a survey about free speech rights.
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
wclo.com
Janesville City Council gets updated on WSCC project
The Janesville City Council is trying to keep up with new information on the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center after a presentation by city staff and the Friends of the WSCC at Monday night’s city council meeting. City Councilor Heather Miller says the ability to trust city staff...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
wclo.com
World AIDS Day is December 1st
The Rock County Public Health Department is using World AIDS Day Thursday to remind citizens how important it is to know your status by getting tested. The Health Department and Vivent Health are launching a campaign to promote equality and eliminate disparities in HIV prevention and access to care. Public...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
