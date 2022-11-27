The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the second show of the Theatre/Dance season with “Grounded” by George Brant. Directed by Bruce Cohen, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from November 29- December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3-4 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO