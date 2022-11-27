Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Dealer From La Moille Locked Up On New Drug Charge
While out on bond awaiting a potential trial for allegedly dealing LSD and fentanyl, a La Moille man is accused of also trying his hand at selling cocaine. On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Randall McSherry on a La Salle County warrant for dealing cocaine. He's accused of selling the drug to officers in the city of La Salle.
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru
A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
25newsnow.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
25newsnow.com
Two adults and a juvenile arrested after incident at Target in Normal Monday
NORMAL (25 News Now) - We’re learning more details about Monday afternoon’s police presence at Target in Normal. At 2 p.m. Tuesday officers got a call about two suspicious vehicles driving slowly through the store parking lot. According to a Facebook post, a store employee told police four...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested after incident at Normal Target
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
wglc.net
Two killed after three vehicle DeKalb County crash
GENOA – A three vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County killed two individuals Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois 23 near Genoa around 8 AM, where they say 6 people were also injured. Authorities say a southbound pickup driven by 50-year-old Troy A. Oates of Genoa allegedly crossed over the center line, striking a northbound pickup truck with six occupants head on. Two passengers in the northbound pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a third vehicle, who was involved after the initial collision, was treated and released at the scene. The other four occupants of the northbound truck were taken to a Rockford hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop
An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
1470 WMBD
Crash near Morton leaves one dead
MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Trial Date Set For Accused Bureau County Murderer; Mental Exam Pending
A trial date has been set for a Bureau County man accused of murder. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio was arraigned in a Princeton courtroom Monday afternoon. A jury trial date of January 30th has been set on charges of murder and home invasion. Pairadee was arrested and locked up...
WSPY NEWS
Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center
More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
