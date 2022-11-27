ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Dealer From La Moille Locked Up On New Drug Charge

While out on bond awaiting a potential trial for allegedly dealing LSD and fentanyl, a La Moille man is accused of also trying his hand at selling cocaine. On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Randall McSherry on a La Salle County warrant for dealing cocaine. He's accused of selling the drug to officers in the city of La Salle.
LA MOILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
1470 WMBD

Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested after incident at Normal Target

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
NORMAL, IL
wglc.net

Two killed after three vehicle DeKalb County crash

GENOA – A three vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County killed two individuals Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois 23 near Genoa around 8 AM, where they say 6 people were also injured. Authorities say a southbound pickup driven by 50-year-old Troy A. Oates of Genoa allegedly crossed over the center line, striking a northbound pickup truck with six occupants head on. Two passengers in the northbound pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a third vehicle, who was involved after the initial collision, was treated and released at the scene. The other four occupants of the northbound truck were taken to a Rockford hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop

An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
AURORA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crash near Morton leaves one dead

MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
MORTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail

Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
AURORA, IL
985theriver.com

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON, IN
25newsnow.com

Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
PEORIA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery

On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
OREGON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center

More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
PONTIAC, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy