How they 'put Penn State back on the map:' What it means now and later ...

STATE COLLEGE − They call it restoring order.

Penn State won for the just fourth time in November, the 10th time overall in 2022. It almost certainly will move into the Top 10 in every conceivable national ranking this week.

There's still some undetermined bowl game yet ahead.

These Nittany Lions feel about as satisfied as possible at this point. Most importantly, they believe they continued to set the table for bigger things ahead, with this 35-16 stop-and-start beating of the Michigan State Spartans.

Sure enough, senior quarterback Sean Clifford gave an impressive going-away performance. And another big-play receiver stood tall when absolutely necessary. The rookie running backs also continued to grow, particuarly when the going got tough.

When it was over, the Lions flashed as bright as ever on defense, once more. From seniors to freshmen. From defensive backs to linemen. This is what symbolizes their growing future more than ever, meaning a near-certain Top 10 preason ranking in 2023.

But first things, first.

What does 10 victories mean most right now?

"Just to put the program back where we belong," said senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown. "This is a 10-win program every year. We got to get 10 every year. That should be the standard. We should have 10 wins every season with the players we got, the staff we got.

"That's what we set out to do, to put Penn State back on the map. We came in unranked, felt disrespected by that. But we put the groundwork in, showed everybody where we belong."

It's the program's first double-digit win season since 2019. It will produced a Top 10 ranking after back-to-back disappointments, that unsightly 11-11 combined record for 2020-21.

It means an expected trip to one of the best bowl games possible − the Rose, Cotton or Orange.

These Penn State seniors, who endured one of the wildest rollercoaster rides the past five or six years, swung the most important punches Saturday. From Brown forcing a fumble that set-up a key touchdown to Sean Clifford's impeccable throwing and running to one more undervalued PJ Mustipher effort on the defensive line (five tackles) to Juice Scruggs somehow playing nearly every single snap at center the past month.

"It's hard to do. It's my second time having 10 wins and I've been here five years," Mustipher said. "It means the world. We've put in a lot of work to get here and we're not satisfied, we're going to keep going."

And that's the next most important quality about this latest victory, for this November, about this team, overall: It's trending through the final month of the season, which is one of the toughest things in sports.

They aren't just finding a way to beat the downtrodden teams in their league. They continue to dominate opponents in the most important facets. They continue to improve and play as if they care where they are headed beyond the bowl season.

Look again at the defense.

Sophomorer cornerback Kalen King may be the top cornerback in the Big Ten and beyond. He's produced a more impressive season, quite possibly, than teammate Joey Porter, Jr., a projected first-round NFL Draft pick this coming spring.

King had five more pass break-ups against Michigan State and his second interception. He's one of the highest-graded defensive backs in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. He and his improving twin brother linebacker, Kobe, should both be dominating performers next fall.

Both brothers have improved as this season's wore on.

"Just my mindset, and the way I think on the field," Kalen King said on how he's gotten better. "At the beginning of the season I wasn't studying as much as I should have. But towards the end I really started sitting down and studying route concepts and formations ... I felt like that helped me."

Assistant coach Terry Smith "was just telling me at practice: 'You're good, you're good right now. But imagine how much better you'd be if you understood the game and knew what was coming? You will make way more plays.'"

Look at freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, too. He's becoming an increasingly terrorizing force rushing the passer and stalking the entire line of scrimmage as he grows more comfortable with the game's flow and nuances.

His 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks lead the team. His 55 total tackles are second. He regularly knocks down passes at scrimmage. He nearly came up with the game-clinching interception and touchdown return against the Spartans.

He's 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and plays like former Lion Micah Parsons more quickly than Parsons did.

"He's gotten better every single week," coach James Franklin said Saturday evening. "His ability to burst and chase the quarterback or burst and chase running backs on the perimeter ... it's impressive. He's got the ability to find the ball and when he gets there, he's got bad intentions."

Imagine Carter, his teammates say, after he's finally worked through Penn State's training system for an entire year, with a true offseason of learning and growing.

"I feel like Abdul's one of those players who doesn't know how good he is yet. He's just out there, he makes plays and has fun with it," for now.

Which may be the best thing about this team when it plays in a bowl game and as it prepares for next season. They are loaded with really good players who can and should still improve. From Carter and the Kings on defense to running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and quarterback Drew Allar on offense.

The way they all learned from the seniors who worked and knew why a season rebound − why dominating Indiana and Maryland and Rutgers and Michigan State in November can matter so much.

They have grown into the best possible form of themselves for now.

And, even more importantly, they say, into something even better yet to come.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.