Warrick County – Sunday night, November 27, at approximately 9:30, Senior Trooper Adam Davis was patrolling SR 66 near SR 61 when he observed the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west at 96 mph in a 60-mph speed zone. Trooper Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving west on SR 66 reaching 102 mph near Sharon Road. The driver of the vehicle turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive. The driver, Devin Matthew Dewig, 18, of Evansville, was arrested without further incident. Troopers searched Dewig’s vehicle and found two glass smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana. Dewig is currently being held on bond in the Warrick County Jail.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO