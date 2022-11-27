Read full article on original website
Raley Named OVC Co-Player Of The Week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball junior forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Co-Player of the Week. The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors. In earning the honor, Raley scored a...
Eagles set to play Leathernecks on the road Wednesday USI starts second half of 4-game road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will visit Western Illinois University for the first time since the 1980-81 season Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST) Wednesday. The games will be streaming on Fighting Leathernecks All-Access in addition to being heard...
Lady Blazers unable to overcome early turnovers at Three Rivers
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers hit the road Tuesday night looking to get revenge on Three Rivers College but came up just short with the Blazers falling 78-70. The VU Lady Blazers got off to a slow start Tuesday night, trailing the host Raiders by 10 points after the first 10 minutes of play.
THUNDERBOLTS RALLY TO DEFEAT BOBCATS 4-2
Danville, Ill.: After falling behind early, the Thunderbolts bounced back to tie the game and eventually power their way in front, before holding off the Bobcats in the third period to win 4-2 in Danville on Sunday night and reclaim sole possession of 1st place as a result. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Gov. Holcomb announces Deborah Frye to step down from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
Governor appoints Lindsay Hyer as new executive director. INDIANAPOLIS- Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director.
USI GWEP Offers Free Certification For Health Professionals
The USI Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) is offering a free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification training designed for health professionals and community members who work with older adults. The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at the Welborn Baptist Foundation, 20 NW 3rd Street, in Evansville.
VISIT EVANSVILLE
The Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is a holiday tradition. Garvin Park will be transformed into a “fantasyland” with more than 70 spectacular displays, many of which are animated, including flying reindeer!. FIND A WAY CHARITY EVENT. Victory Theatre | December 1. Find A Way Event benefiting underserved...
HAPPENINGS AT SBCD
If you missed a webinar and would like to see the recording, visit our Southwest Indiana SBDC eCenter to sign up. Be sure to email southwest@isbdc.org when you complete a recording so we can send you the survey (that helps us secure funding to bring you services at no or low cost).
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22
Meeting Vincennes University Board of Trustees, 12/7/22 Wednesday, December 7, 2022 In Updike Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics – Room #142. Executive Session – 8:30 a.m. (EST), Updike Hall, Room #142. 1. To receive information and discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees pursuant to IC 5-14-1.5-6.1...
Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch out for Giving Tuesday scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do their research before donating to charities this Giving Tuesday. As always, the public should be vigilant and aware of scammers attempting to take advantage of their generosity. “Hoosiers are good-hearted people. Unfortunately, that can leave them susceptible to fraudsters,” Attorney General...
Evansville Man Arrested after Overnight Chase
Warrick County – Sunday night, November 27, at approximately 9:30, Senior Trooper Adam Davis was patrolling SR 66 near SR 61 when he observed the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west at 96 mph in a 60-mph speed zone. Trooper Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued driving west on SR 66 reaching 102 mph near Sharon Road. The driver of the vehicle turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive. The driver, Devin Matthew Dewig, 18, of Evansville, was arrested without further incident. Troopers searched Dewig’s vehicle and found two glass smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana. Dewig is currently being held on bond in the Warrick County Jail.
