The Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken only one penalty during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but head coach Jon Cooper still had harsh words for his squad. "It's a tie game in the third period, and you come in here, and you want to take penalties against Boston and can't kill off one penalty? Shame on us. Anything else?" Cooper told reporters postgame, according to Bally Sports Florida.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO