theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
theScore
'Shame on us': Cooper irked Lightning took costly penalty in 3rd vs. Bruins
The Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken only one penalty during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but head coach Jon Cooper still had harsh words for his squad. "It's a tie game in the third period, and you come in here, and you want to take penalties against Boston and can't kill off one penalty? Shame on us. Anything else?" Cooper told reporters postgame, according to Bally Sports Florida.
theScore
Sullivan: Refs should've penalized Canes for 'dangerous hit' leading to OT winner
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said he believes the referees missed a penalty call that would've thwarted the Carolina Hurricanes' overtime winner during Tuesday's meeting between the Metropolitan Division foes. Sullivan was upset that the officials didn't penalize Seth Jarvis for his hit on Bryan Rust. "When you saw...
theScore
Renewable energy: Cup-hunting Lightning betting on internal growth
At any given moment this season, Jon Cooper can scan the bodies in front of him on the Tampa Bay Lightning bench and see nameplates synonymous with three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two ending in elation. Stamkos. Hedman. Kucherov. Point. And so on. Cooper, Tampa Bay's head...
theScore
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
theScore
Penguins' Letang out indefinitely after having stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke Monday and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday. Letang isn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke. He was taken to the hospital Monday after reporting symptoms and will continue to undergo testing this week. His condition isn't believed to be career-threatening.
theScore
Flames' Markstrom frustrated: 'I just suck at hockey right now'
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was highly critical of his performance following his side's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadians on Thursday night. "I just suck at hockey right now," he told reporters in an extremely brief postgame presser. Markstrom made 17 saves on 19 shots during the loss -...
theScore
Report: Stars in the market for a top-6 forward
The Dallas Stars are interested in adding a top-six forward to their arsenal this season, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." "They like what they have, they like the way things are going in Dallas right now, it's hard not to," Dreger said. "But they'd like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.
theScore
Canucks' Demko suffers undisclosed injury vs. Panthers
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko wasn't able to return to Thursday's contest against the Florida Panthers after suffering an undisclosed injury in the final minute of the first period. The incident occurred when Ryan Lomberg converted on a rebound to score Florida's third goal in a 59-second span. Demko appeared...
theScore
Manoah talks reaching next level, expectations, Teoscar trade
We spoke with Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah to chat about the success he's experienced early in his career, how he plans to evolve as a pitcher, what the team needs to do to win a World Series, and his thoughts on the Teoscar Hernandez deal. theScore: You're coming...
theScore
'Messed up': Kraken, Kings react to 17-goal game
The Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings combined for the highest-scoring NHL game this season on Tuesday night, and that was before the puck even dropped for the third period. Seattle was victorious 9-8 in overtime thanks to Andre Burakovsky's game-winner. The contest was unique for all involved, but one...
