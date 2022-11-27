Read full article on original website
Mick
3d ago
There's plenty of reclaimed strip jobs and state lands to put your little wind and solar farms on . No need to take farm lands away !!!🤬
Reply
10
mcsbaby82
3d ago
you've got to build them so you can find out what they destroy. isn't that how dems do things? I mean, you can't blame Republicans because you say they're the ones against saving the environment so why would they worry about laws dealing with "green" energy?
Reply(3)
11
One Justified Patriot
3d ago
Destroying farmland and forests for green energy never made any sense to me. Most solar farms do not benefit the public. They only benefit the owners because they sell back energy to the power companies.
Reply(18)
6
