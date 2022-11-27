Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 PrescriptionsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Former Bulldog Trent Dilfer introduced as UAB head coach
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer was introduced on Wednesday as the newest head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. football program. UAB athletic director Mark Ingram emphasized his confidence in Dilfer for the job. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. […]
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs throws water on the Josh McDaniels hot seat
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t buying the idea that head coach Josh McDaniels has lost the team, arguing they’re on the right track. The Raiders went 10-7 against the odds last year. They were a playoff team despite their head coach being fired a month into the season. Josh McDaniels was supposed to step right in on and build on that performance.
DE Frederick Williams III Becomes Cal's 8th Commitment for 2023
He had football scholarship offers from Washington and Oregon State, among others
Katy ISD removes Paetow HS head football coach David Hicks' interim tag
Katy ISD looked to an existing presence on the Panthers' sideline to shepherd the team forward after their recently-departed coach resigned under scandal.
Rams have given up last sign of hope for Odell Beckham Jr. return
In case Los Angeles Rams needed further confirmation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t returning, the team provided even more evidence. The Los Angeles Rams are having one of the worst Super Bowl title defenses in recent memory. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56, there was talk throughout the offseason about the team bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL in the first half of the big game. As time passed, a reunion seemed increasingly unlikely, especially when Beckham publicly claimed the team never made him an offer.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
