Lorain, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

The Escape Game to open at Crocker Park

The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced. “We were on the hunt for a store where both locals...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH

Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
LAKEWOOD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Pose With Drag Santa at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood

Sun 12/4 @ 11AM-2PM Not only is Fear’s Confections in Lakewood a great place to buy holiday treats you won’t find anywhere else (including yummy moist brownies in two dozen flavors), but this Sunday only, you have the chance to have your photo taken with Drag Santa, providing you’re not a transphobic state legislator.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards

Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
