Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown set for 2023 in Cleveland; tickets on sale now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown is scheduled to return in 2023 in downtown Cleveland. The event is set for noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at The Madison event center in downtown Cleveland. It’s the seventh year for the event, which will feature...
Cleveland Guardians announce return of winter fan festival: Guards Fest 2023 set for Jan. 21
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus, Guardians fans can finally mark their calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21 when Guards Fest 2023 is set to take place at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, the annual hot stove event includes interactive...
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
Magic of Lights 2022 goes prehistoric while maintaining traditional holiday feel
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- If you’ve ever wondered what a skyborne Santa would look like with a team of pterodactyls -- rather than Rudolph and his pals -- pulling the sleigh, you’re in luck. Magic of Lights 2022 features “Prehistoric Christmas,” as well as various other new displays...
Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo
The garage-based biz will open this spring in N. Collinwood
Cleveland Jewish News
The Escape Game to open at Crocker Park
The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced. “We were on the hunt for a store where both locals...
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH
Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
Lakewood eyes Lake Avenue property purchase for sewer system modernization
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With an eye on stormwater solutions regarding sewer overflows, Lakewood is negotiating with a Lake Avenue homeowner about the purchase of a $1.2 million home on a 1.64-acre lot. “The city has been made aware of an opportunity to submit an offer to purchase the 12984 Lake...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
coolcleveland.com
Pose With Drag Santa at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood
Sun 12/4 @ 11AM-2PM Not only is Fear’s Confections in Lakewood a great place to buy holiday treats you won’t find anywhere else (including yummy moist brownies in two dozen flavors), but this Sunday only, you have the chance to have your photo taken with Drag Santa, providing you’re not a transphobic state legislator.
Cleveland Jewish News
Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards
Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
North Olmsted Senior Center promotes balance with new SilverSneakers stability class
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The CDC reports that falls among adults 65 and older are not only common, costly and preventable, but are also the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults. That’s why the North Olmsted Senior Center offers programming to help its members stay nimble...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 4