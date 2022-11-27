There is no war on Christmas, just respect for others

In spite of what some politicians and some Christians claim, there is no war on Christmas. This false idea stems from the use of “happy holidays” rather than “merry Christmas” as a common greeting during the time from Thanksgiving to New Year's. This is a false claim used to divide us. There is no reason to politicize the holiday season.

The United States is not a singular culture or religion. In fact, every year we become more multi-cultural. Christmas is not the only holiday during the season. There are approximately 14 holidays celebrated during this time of year. Out of respect for others, some retail establishments have asked or even demanded that their employees refrain from saying “merry Christmas” and instead use the more inclusive greeting “happy holidays.” Perhaps we need to remind ourselves that “holidays” has at its root “holy days.” If we say “happy holidays” we are being respectful in honoring that there are many holy days at this time of year, and not simply Christmas. Inclusion is not oppression. Melanie Uhlenhake accurately writes in Odyssey, “When you are accustomed to privilege, equality looks like oppression.” But it not. Christmas is not the only holiday during the season.

Last year, in 36 states the term “happy holidays” was the prominent holiday greeting on Twitter. In just 14 states was “merry Christmas” the prominent greeting. It is important to know your audience if you are going to say “merry Christmas.” Do you know that this person you are greeting is a Christian? If so, say “merry Christmas.” Otherise, use a more inclusive greeting. I send a “happy Hanukah” card to my Jewish friend. I say “happy holidays” to my Unitarian friend. It is a form of respect. Saying “happy holidays” is also an act of putting a stranger at ease.

Saying “happy holidays” is not diminishing the meaning of Christmas. It does not mean I am being disrespectful to my own faith. But rather it is being respectful of others. To politicize Christmas, to claim there is a war on Christmas, weakens the very essence of the holiness of this holiday season. For Christmas is a time of peace and love. Hanukah is a time of light. Choose to show love, for everyone deserves to be loved and respected.

Happy holidays!

The Rev. Dr. Glen VanderKloot is the retired pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, where he had served since 1989.