Illinois State

Conversations enable United Way of Central Illinois to help community

By Greg Lutchka
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
The season of conversations has begun. Conversations with family over turkey and stuffing. Conversations with friends over coffee while tucked inside, away from the cold weather. Conversations with the United Way of Central Illinois about funding investments.

I have served on the United Way’s Board of Directors for four years and as the chair of the Community Investments Committee for two years. During this time, I have learned a lot about the community and how we invest the dollars donated into programs that are impacting the lives of countless people. Last year when I started as chair of the Community Investments Committee, I toured some of our funded programs to better understand where our dollars were going. I was instantly impressed by the passion and dedication of these agencies, social workers, staff and volunteers. These tours and the months after them have given me a better understanding of the needs of our community.

Every three years, the United Way starts a new funding cycle. Each cycle starts with a conversation. These informal discussions help United Way learn what the needs of the community are from community members. I had the chance to sit down at one of these tables a few weeks ago. My table included a variety of opinions and areas of expertise. Like all the participants in attendance, we discussed the four main issue areas of the United Way: basic needs, education, financial stability and health. While our individual opinions about each varied, we all had great ideas about where the community should go in relation to the issue areas. Our most passionate conversation was around homelessness in the community. This is a topic has been consistent during my time of volunteering at United Way. Our table was not alone in the thought that coordination of services and more awareness of those services across homeless providers is needed.

Overall, these conversations gave positive feedback to us at the United Way. The strategies and priorities of the United Way are setting the community up for success in the future. I can see that in years to come that collaboration and connection between agencies is going to be a huge topic of conversation not only in my committee but in others as well.

The feedback from these conversations will be considered by our Vision Councils in the coming weeks. These volunteer groups take the feedback and adjust our Strategic Investment Plans accordingly. The United Way is always looking for new programs and partners in the community. If you know of a program that would like to apply for funding, or have questions about the funding process, please contact Mitch Baker at the United Way office (phone number is 217-726-7000).

Each time we gather feedback from the community, there is one common thread. We need more services. More services to help our children be prepared for and succeed in school. More services for individuals needing emergency shelter. More services for mental health. More services for encouraging healthy eating and exercise. More. Services. Your support can make this possible. Thanks to corporate underwriting, 100% of your donations go directly to local services just like the ones mentioned above. Every single dollar truly makes an impact in the community. Each dollar impacts the number of services available to children, families and individuals. You can donate by visiting www.uwcil.org. Thank you to all the companies who are currently participating in our employee giving campaigns right now. Your support is much appreciated. Your support creates a thriving community.

As we jump ahead into the holiday season and have conversations of our own with our families and friends, remember one thing – the United Way of Central Illinois is working for you. Volunteers are working diligently to ensure the Community Fund dollars are allocated according to the most needed programs in the community. Staff are working to develop relationships and partnerships in the community that will last for the next 100 years. And you, the community, are giving us the ability to look ahead and plan for a thriving and vibrant future for everyone in Sangamon and Menard counties.

Greg Lutchka currently serves on the United Way Board of Directors and as the Community Investments Chair. He works for Springfield Electric and has been involved in the United Way for many years.

