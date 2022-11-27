Central Mass. by the Numbers

54.6M

The American Automobile Association projected last week to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking holiday plans in 2000. AAA predicted that 54.6 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This represents 1.5% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. The years 2005 and 2019 have been busiest for Thanksgiving travel, respectively,. Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. However, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.

$5M

Whitinsville-based bank UniBank made a $5 million commitment to its foundation, UniBank Charitable Foundation, to celebrate the bank's more than 150-year history. The bank was first established in 1870 to serve mill workers in the towns of Uxbridge and Whitinsville. The funds will be given to charities in $250,000 portions each quarter for the next five years, according to UniBank CEO Michael Welch. Because the bank's true 150th anniversary fell during height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank postponed the celebration to this year.

01462

Lunenburg — ZIP code 01462 — was first settled by Europeans in 1718 and was officially incorporated in 1728. Its 27.7 square miles is bordered by Townsend to the north, Shirley to the east, Lancaster to the southeast, Leominster to the south, Fitchburg to the west and Ashby to the northwest. For realtor John Kyprianos, Lunenburg living affords room and conveniences.“ I’d give it a happy mix of rural with amenities,” he said. Realtor.com lists 29 single family homes for sale in Lunenburg. Six of the 29 have recently gone under contract. Those available range from a 909-square-foot two-bedroom home listed for $259,900 to a 6,625-square-foot six-bedroom home listed at $990,000.

500

Nearly 21 months after nurses at Milford Regional Medical Center voted to unionize with the Massachusetts Nurses Association, they are celebrating their first contract. The hospital's more than 500 registered nurses voted overwhelmingly last week to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement, which they say improves patient care, working conditions, wages and benefits. Nurses will receive an increase each year through the establishment of a wage step scale that guarantees them annual raises. There will be 4% between each step, with a nurse’s placement on the scale depending on skill year and retroactive pay to April 3.

50

Worcester Community Housing Resources, a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County, is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. The group plans to convert the 114-room hotel on 50 Oriol Drive into 90 units of income-restricted, one-bedroom and studio apartments. Nine units will be fully accessible. Services would include clinical care, case management and substance abuse care. Security and janitorial services will be provided and staffed onsite 24/7. The project also includes adding common areas and spaces for onsite supportive services being provided by Eliot Community Health Services.