Read full article on original website
Related
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Mule Spotted Testing Next-Gen Hybrid V12 Powertrain
The supercar industry has changed a lot since the Lamborghini Aventador was launched back in 2011. At the time of its launch, the mid-engined supercar driven by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine was one of the quickest and most powerful production cars on sale. In 2013, the industry forever changed with the launch of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, making the Aventador seem somewhat underpowered. Since then, supercars like the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296 GTB have launched with more power and performance than Lamborghini’s flagship, forcing the brand to cook up something very special for its new flagship supercar.
Carscoops
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Carscoops
Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads
Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
Carscoops
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
Carscoops
Aston Martin’s Latest Product Is A Four-Story Home In Tokyo
Aston Martin has revealed the design of No. 001 Minami Aoyama, a private home that it has styled in concert with VIBROA, a Japanese concierge service. The home is located in Omotesando, Minami Aoyama, a highly desirable neighborhood within one of Tokyo’s most sought after areas. Renowned for its architecture and style, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, says that this project celebrates the interplay between the automotive realm and the rest of the design world.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Carscoops
Jaguar Unveils Lighter And More Powerful I-Type 6 Race Car For Formula E
Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled the new I-Type 6, which is being billed as the “most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever.”. Set to make its racing debut in January, the model is a Gen3 racer that features front and rear powertrains. The front motor-generator provides 250 kW of regeneration, while the rear unit provides 350 kW for a grand total of 600 kW. That’s more than twice the regenerative capability of the Gen2 car and it eliminates the need for conventional rear brakes.
Carscoops
New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3
Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops
Porsche 911 Dakar Vs Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Who Built The Best Dirt-Road Sports Car?
Is there no stopping the crossover trend? Not content with making traditional sedans a niche proposition and sending wagons to the intensive care ward, they’re now muscling into the sports- and supercar segments. In the space of a month we’ve been treated to the official reveal of two lifted...
Carscoops
Ford Tells Us How To Maximize Your Electric Car’s Range In The Winter
For many Americans, winter arrived suddenly and aggressively this year, reminding us that we have yet another season of frigid temperatures and slippery roads ahead of us. For more Americans than ever, though, winter adds another layer of complexity, as they prepare for their first winter in an electric vehicle.
Comments / 0