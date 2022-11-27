ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

As hospital farm expands, Cox and garden nonprofit aim to improve habits and food supply

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0FHc_0jOuof6P00

CoxHealth and Springfield Community Gardens are working together to cultivate a healthier community.

A recent grant from the Timken Foundation will allow Amanda Belle's Farm to establish propagation houses and a vegetable packing facility. The farm, located near Cox South, currently supplies employees (and sometimes the cafeteria salad bar) with fresh produce, according to Jesse Baedke, system director of food services with CoxHealth.

But physical health isn't the only thing the farm is aiming to fortify: Maile Auterson, executive founding director for SCG, sees it as a path toward remedying social ills as well, and for building a better future.

"We are surrounded by persistent poverty, counties that are struggling with food insecurity. To me, that’s a travesty, because my dad grew up and lived to be 100, and he said, ‘During the (Great) Depression, we all ate like kings,’ so I’m like how, why aren’t we eating now?" Auterson said. "We need to get our food system back, the local food system to make us resilient and provide equity when it comes to eating."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnnaH_0jOuof6P00

Putting down solid roots for a sustainable local food system

The grant will fund two projects that help lay the groundwork for Amanda Belle's Farm to become a model for area producers: propagation and vegetable packing.

This winter, Baedke and Auterson plan on getting the site certified in Good Agriculture Processes , a program through the United States Department of Agriculture that ensures produce is grown, packed, handled and stored in a way that minimizes risk of food safety hazards.

This certification will allow the farm — named for the mother hospital namesake Lester E. Cox — to distribute its produce more widely, and to help more people.

More: Diabetes, substance use and mental health top list of Springfield's health priorities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaNef_0jOuof6P00

"One thing that we know in food production, that we’ve learned, is that we want our food local and that we can’t have a local food system, we cannot feed the schools and the hospitals and the institutions and train the farmers unless we have the knowledge to pack vegetables safely and we have the infrastructure," Auterson said.

The propagation houses will allow the farm to become self-sufficient, rather than relying on other places to start seedlings.

"That will allow us to more than double our production, having a prop house on site," Auterson said. "What we were doing in the past was like, driving the plants over from another garden and putting them in the ground here. For our farm, we are really big on slowing down carbon emissions. It’s been one of our strategic plans to have the sites be self-sufficient.”

Hospital aims to sow habits that improve health

Once the farm receives its GAP certification, Baedke hopes that the hospital can expand its community-supported agriculture program to patients and those who may be food insecure or unable to get fresh vegetables easily.

Through education with dietitians, nutritionists, doctors and nurses, CoxHealth wants to help patients make strides in improving their health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQo3w_0jOuof6P00

"We aim to start a program that helps our patients learn how to cook, prepare and store fresh produce and incorporate that into their diets so at the end of the day they can become more healthy, which is a win for them, for our community, a win for everybody," Baedke said.

This approach is one that Auterson views as particularly important.

"(CoxHealth) wants that easier access for low-income patients, but (they) just don’t give them a box of vegetables and say, ‘Good luck,’" Auterson said. "It’s integrative; they’re building relationships and trust and building healthier diets and how to incorporate that in our diets."

More: Study: Soda, breakfast cereal, frozen foods associated with long-term cognitive decline

A study by the University of Missouri and Ozarks Food Harvest found that of families who used food pantries and food banks, 41% have a member with diabetes or pre-diabetes and 60% have a member with high blood pressure. In that same study, nearly two-thirds of the families surveyed said that they purchased the least expensive food in the last 12 months, even if it wasn't the healthiest.

A major risk factor for chronic illness , like diabetes or high blood pressure, is poor nutrition, including diets low in fruits and vegetables and high in saturated fat and sodium. Poor nutrition can also make those illnesses worse.

"Our goal, what we hope to see our patient population benefit from our program, is those improved health outcomes: reduction in blood pressure, potential reduction in weight and risk for chronic disease for the future," Baedke said. "It starts from the ground up, it starts with what our farmers will do and it starts with what our dieticians and nutritionists do in regards to education, and the doctors and nurses and the care providers who support all those programs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPmid_0jOuof6P00

Nurturing the next generation

Fresh, local produce isn't the only thing growing at Amanda Belle's Farm: It's nurturing skills that will help a future generation of farmers thrive.

"There are many projects going on like this in the United States right now but there are only five hospital farms last time I counted," Auterson said. "The thing that makes ours different is that we’re training farmers; we have an apprenticeship program, an internship program."

More: Springfield Community Gardens launches agriculture internship for prospective farmers

Cameron Bigbee, who left a job at Lowes to become "the guy that plants all the food" at Amanda Belle's Farm, is eager to see how the project comes together. Bigbee is the son of Fassnight Creek Farms owner and operator Dan Bigbee.

"I really am looking forward to the vision that this is going to end up being. Right now, it’s mostly empty fields, but I can already see three high tunnels there, a wellness center there, a food forest, whatever," Bigbee said. "It’s a blank canvas. So it’s really cool to see it develop and be a part of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDAqk_0jOuof6P00

In addition to training farmers, the project also aims to foster a sense of care for the environment with its sustainable practices, in the community as well as individuals.

"That's the beauty, is Cox saying yes to this small grassroots organization with the intent of promoting health and farming careers for young people, just that holistic approach to being a good steward of the Earth, a good steward of the people, a good steward of the community," Auterson said. "I think that’s what I’m most happy about. I kind of pinch myself sometimes because they are so willing to work with us."

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: As hospital farm expands, Cox and garden nonprofit aim to improve habits and food supply

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless. The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Third Eden Village to house 24 homeless individuals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Village broke ground on its third village today, Nov. 30. The houses will give 24 homeless people a new home. The Eden Village 3 development is part of the non-profit’s push toward its goal to make Springfield the first city where no one sleeps outside. Eleven cities in 10 states have […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Silver Dollar City named to national Best Christmas Lights Displays list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the 34th year in a row, An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City is underway and open to visitors. In years past, the festival put the park in the national spotlight by being featured on Good Morning America as one of the top five holiday events and being voted “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” 5 times in a row by readers of USA Today. Now, the park gets another national accolade.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
Laclede Record

Three named to Laclede County Route 66 Wall Of Fame

A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
SARCOXIE, MO
Ozarks First.com

Animal Protection Efforts at the Dickerson Park Zoo

The Dickerson Park Zoo is committed to the conservation of our amazing wildlife and gives you the opportunity to learn more about global efforts to protect these precious species as you explore everything the zoo has to offer!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Jakob Hiatt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old, Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band. He was...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar community working to locate missing teen

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy