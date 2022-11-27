Nearly 9,000 hens destroyed after avian flu detected in Webster County

Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed that there were cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the flock, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Agriculture. It is the 11th case of HPAI in Missouri in 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate health concern.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that occurs mainly in birds, and is extremely deadly for domesticated poultry, according to the CDC. Birds shed the virus in saliva, mucous and feces. Human infections are rare.

“Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.”

The U.S. Department of of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed the presence of the disease after the flock in Webster County saw a sudden increase in deaths. The MDA quarantined the affected area, and euthanized the birds on the property.

MDA Animal Health Division employees are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock, according to the press release. Poultry producers are encouraged to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in deaths to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office at 573-751-3377.

To prevent infection, people should avoid unprotected contact with wild and domestic birds or poultry that look sick or have died. If contact cannot be avoided, the CDC recommends the following:

People should wear personal protective equipment such as disposable gloves, boots, eye protection and an N95 respirator mask or well-fitting surgical mask.

People should avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth during or after contact with birds or surfaces that may be contaminated by birds.

People should wash their hands with soap and water after touching birds or poultry.

After touching wild or sick birds, people should change their clothes, dispose of their gloves and face mask, and wash their hands with soap and water before they touch healthy birds or poultry.

