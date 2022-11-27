ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom was cooking on a hot plate. Embrace Iowa helped her buy an ADA-compliant range.

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Cady Walsh has a genetic bone disease that causes severe pain and limits her mobility. She isn’t able to work, but she has also been denied disability benefits. She lives with her 2-year-old son in an apartment in an outbuilding on her parents' acreage near Tripoli.

Last year, the sewer system backed up and destroyed the apartment’s appliances, including the range. Walsh couldn’t afford to buy a new oven, so she spent $30 on a hot plate that she used to cook her son’s favorite chicken nuggets and mac and cheese.

“It was extremely dangerous and took hours to just boil water for mac and cheese,” she said.

That’s when Embrace Iowa stepped in with a grant to buy her a new oven.

When Walsh was looking at ranges at her local home store, she was thrilled to find an ADA-compliant oven in her price range to accommodate the wheelchair and crutches she sometimes uses.

“I knew about ADA-compliant ranges, but I never thought I’d be able to afford one,” she said. “When I saw that they had one in my price range, I literally broke down crying in the store.”

The Des Moines Register’s annual Embrace Iowa campaign helps Iowans with grants of up to $750 to pay for things that fall outside of standard assistance programs ― like car repairs, beds, working appliances, or medical expenses.

Embrace Iowa applicants apply through 16 local Community Action Agencies serving all 99 counties across the state. First-time applicants are given priority in the review process, and applicants must be at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

“I’m so grateful to people who donate to this program,” Walsh said. “When I didn’t have a good, safe way to cook for my son, I was at a low point. My new range has made such a positive impact on our lives. It means more than words can ever express.”

How you can help

This holiday season, you can make a difference in the lives of your Iowa neighbors by helping Embrace Iowa raise $400,000 in the 2022-23 campaign. Embrace Iowa accepts funds year-round, but the official fundraising campaign runs from Thanksgiving through Feb. 1, 2023.

You can donate to Embrace Iowa online at iowacommunityaction.org/about/donate. Or checks can be mailed to Embrace Iowa, P.O. Box 10611, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410-0611.

One-hundred percent of donations are used to help the applicants, not to pay staff or agency costs. Following your donation, a letter will be mailed for tax purposes.

Missy Keenan is a freelance writer based in Des Moines.

