ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Calhoun Square needs a new name. How about that of an iconic Black journalist?

By Aberjhani
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOdnq_0jOuoYsC00

This commentary is by Aberjhani, an author, artist, veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and native of Savannah.

People in Savannah can feel particularly good about Savannah City Council’s unanimous vote to remove former U.S. vice president and slaveholder John C. Calhoun’s (1782-1850) name from a downtown square. The council’s proactive move has less to do with any attempts to “correct history” than to balance representation, and promote sanity, in the present.

The unanimous vote contrasts sharply with the Georgia state legislature’s steadfast refusal to delete former governor and white supremacist Eugene Talmadge’s (1884-1946) name from the beautiful bridge spanning the Savannah River.

When I first met the late civil and human rights leader Westley Wallace (W.W.) Law (1923-2002) many years ago, he was campaigning to have East Broad Street School renamed Robert S. Abbott Elementary School. Knowing very little at the time about the history-shaping Great Migration or the Harlem Renaissance in

the previous century, some years went by before I understood why Law felt so strongly about the issue.

Calhoun Square name change:Right idea, wrong way to do it

Reader letters:Making the case to keep Calhoun's name on square as council readies to vote

More recently, I enjoyed with a group of writers a conversation concerning how little many Savannahians, based on what we had experienced and observed, seemed to know about how much the city, or its native sons and daughters, have impacted not just Georgia’s history, but America’s and the world’s. The election of Rev. Raphael G. Warnock to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and his runoff battle against Herschel Walker in 2022 are exciting exceptions where awareness is concerned.

It was something I discussed via emails with the late Jane Fishman. We felt it important enough to begin compiling names of African Americans who fit the category.

One such noteworthy name, I propose, is that of Robert Sengstacke Abbott (1870-1940).

Who was Robert Abbott?

A historical marker dedicated to Abbott, courtesy of the city and the Georgia Historical Society, can be found at West Bay and Albion streets.

The marker acknowledges how Abbott’s stepfather, John H. H. Sengstacke, taught him the printing trade and how Abbott later further developed his skills to establish in 1905: “…the Chicago Defender, a newspaper that revolutionized African-American journalism. He fought to abolish Jim Crow laws and establish a non-discriminatory society. The Defender played a major role in initiating the Great Migration (1915-1919)….”

Only so much information, however, can be placed on a marker. The word count is too small to explain the extraordinary impact Abbott’s newspaper had on the phenomenal success of what we call the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. Nor is it sufficient to detail the publisher’s beginnings on St. Simons Island, or the traditions of philanthropy established by him and which have benefitted Blacks and whites alike.

How all of this links Savannah to the Great Northern Migration and the Harlem Renaissance, now celebrated worldwide, is particularly significant in light of the potential it holds for Georgia’s booming film industry.

Abbott’s former home in Chicago is now a national landmark. In 2017, artist Kevin Pullen unveiled a sculpture called “Abbott and His Boys” as a tribute to the great publisher and in celebration of Gullah Geechee Heritage Day on St. Simons Island.

Several volumes documenting the importance of his legacy have been published in recent years; literary rumor has it a prominent local historian is hard at work on another.

Almost two decades ago, I was fortunate enough to participate in a project which led to an appearance on an early morning news show where I discussed Abbott’s historical importance with WSAV’s Kim Gusby, and, corporate trainer and poet Iris Formey-Dawson.

Right now seems an excellent time for citizens of Savannah to renew that conversation. It’s one I have no doubt W.W. Law would have encouraged.

Comments / 18

.59 caliber
3d ago

Don’t need anything else named after a former slave or civil rights leader here. Need something forward looking not backwards looking. It’s time to move on.

Reply
6
Brian Concepcion
3d ago

why does it have to be a black name? why not native American from savannah's pre colonial roots?

Reply(2)
9
Raymond Swarmer
3d ago

So sick of this💩🤬🤬🤬🤬 Can’t people leave anything alone without it being racist or some other horrible thing.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inside Georgia’s best-known bakery

AJC food and dining editor visits Claxton Bakery in South Georgia, where the famous fruitcakes are made with the horse and buggy label on the package. Founded in 1910, Claxton Bakery is so well known for its fruitcake that the city calls itself the fruitcake capital of the world. The same claim is made by Corsicana, Texas, home to fruitcake maker Collin Street Bakery.
CLAXTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia. Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.
STATESBORO, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Extras needed for ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘Origin’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bill Marinella Casting will be holding an open call for extras this Friday. The agency is looking to hire talent for the TV series “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as Ava Duvernay’s film “Origin.” The open call will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Halo Models […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy