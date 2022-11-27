ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union's defense set up the offense in 45-7 NCAA football playoff win over Utica

By Tom Williams
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Mount Union senior safety Ian Sexton’s goal is to get the ball back into the hands of the offense with a big goose egg still on the scoreboard.

“[When] we create turnovers, we [hope to] give our offense great field position so they have less to drive through,” Sexton said.

Sexton’s formula worked extremely well in Saturday’s 45-7 victory over Utica at Kehres Stadium in a second-round NCAA Division III playoff game.

The Purple Raiders intercepted Utica quarterback Braeden Zenelovic three times and converted those turnovers into touchdowns to generate the rout.

“We knew they were effective at passing the ball,” Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt said of the Pioneers (10-2) who were making their first postseason appearance. “I think we got out of our rush lanes on [the first] drive. We cleaned that up. Our guys adjusted well.”

Zenelovic passed for 301 yards, but most came in the fourth quarter with the game long out of reach.

The battle between two Gagliardi Trophy contenders for top all-around Division III player was no contest. Mount Union senior quarterback Braxton Plunk passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns as the Ohio Athletic Conference champions (12-0) advanced to the quarterfinals against Delaware Valley (12-0).

Delaware Valley rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half against Randolph-Macon.

"They are an up-and-coming program," Dartt said. "They are strong from a defensive point. But when you are one of the final eight teams in the country in this national tournament, everybody's good.

"So we'll have to go back to work … to see how good we can get."

Utica wide receiver Nate Palmer, who finished his graduate season with 18 touchdowns, was limited to nine receptions for 43 yards. The longest covered 27 yards.

“We knew he was really quick, a really good player,” Sexton said of Palmer. “He finds open space and has a really good connection with his quarterback.”

Utica coach Blaise Faggiano said the Pioneers coaching staff “wondered if they were going to put a guy on Nate the whole game.

“And they did, which says something about Nate, and the year that he’s had. One of the top teams in the country respecting him enough to [do that],” Faggiano said.

Palmer said the Raiders’ defense presented a major challenge.

“We ran the right plays, we moved the ball, we just didn’t find a way to score,” Palmer said. “And we knew we had to do that to [compete].”

The game’s tone was set during each team’s first possession.

Plunk, the OAC’s Bob Packard Offensive Player of the Year for the third straight season, completed five passes as the Raiders marched 75 yards on nine plays, with DeAndre Parker scoring on a 1-yard run. The Pioneers responded with three first downs and a giveaway. Zenelovic’s 11-yard pass to Sam Florio sent the Pioneers to the Mount Union 31.

The Purple Raiders responded with two strong defensive plays. First, senior linebacker Marcus Saahir tackled Palmer for a 7-yard loss. Then senior safety Jesse Vail picked off Zenelovic at the 10 and returned the ball to the 44.

That play set up Plunk’s 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Orreon Finley for a 14-0 lead.

Sexton said the Pioneers’ early success moving the ball did not surprise the Raiders.

“I think we were just feeling out the game,” Sexton said, adding that he thought Zenelovic “had a really strong arm, a really good player. [But] our pass rush is really good. We have a lot of guys up front who do their job and make it easy on us.”

Zenelovic completed 25-of-47 passes and was sacked four times.

Ahead 24-0 at halftime, the Raiders turned the other interceptions into touchdowns to put the game away.

Sexton stopped the Pioneers’ first drive of the third quarter with his pickoff at the Mount Union 34. His 31-yard return set up Plunk’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Ruby Jr.

Later in the quarter, senior linebacker Landon Jenkins tipped a Zenelovic pass that was intercepted by junior safety John Roland at the Mount Union 35. Four plays later, the score was 38-0 after Plunk found Ruby for a 19-yard scoring toss.

Parker rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

“I think I can always do better,” Parker said.

Dartt said the Raiders “didn’t achieve our goal on third downs.”

They converted on 5-of-11 chances.

“We want to be 50 percent or above,” the third-year coach said. “I do like how we came out in the second half. Defense got a stop and we were able to put up two touchdowns in the third quarter. I was excited to see the guys do that.”

The game was played under a sunny sky with a temperature of about 50 degrees. That inspired many of the Raiders to wear shorts.

Sexton, who hails from Dover, said wearing a summer wardrobe after Thanksgiving is nothing new.

“Some people call us crazy because us guys from Ohio wear shorts walking [to workouts] when it’s 30 degrees out,” Sexton said. “During warmups, it was getting kinda hot.

“I’d rather play in this weather than in cold, cold weather.”

