Tallahassee, FL

Ignore the pundits. The people have the power. | Jeremy Matlow

By Jeremy Matlow
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
One year ago, I was working at my restaurant and slipped out to the coffee shop next door. Someone reached out and wanted to have a meeting. I wasn’t quite sure of the context, but generally I will meet with anyone.

Cold brew in hand, sitting across from me was a young CPA. He told me his family’s story and how they struggled through bankruptcy. He spoke of how his history influenced his work as a CPA and his desire to give back to our community.

“When I saw what you and Jack were able to do, it gave me hope that everyday people can run and win,” he told me.

Fast forward 12 months, and that young man is now Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe.

This comes after the tremendous upset victories by commissioners Jack Porter and Brian Welch in 2020.

There is a current in Tallahassee that gets missed by the pundits and political sportscasters. It has nothing to do with who the consultants are, who raised the most money or what was said in the media.

Reformers that want to see our city realign with the values of the people that live here — to protect our neighborhoods, commit real resources to address poverty, and have the voices of everyday people represented in local government — have won every open city and county commission seat since 2018.

Because the real power comes from the people — it always has.

In the coming months, we will hear a lot from spin artists and theorists that cynically want to reduce our democracy to an insider horse race between “winners and losers,” and ignore the very real impacts and consequences of elections on the lives of working people.

Indeed, special interests poured millions of dollars into local elections and were unable to improve their position in local government, only able to make inroads at the state level.

What happens next is not really up to the folks that want to explain away what happened in this election. The public good does not belong to, and cannot be directed by, any one person or group.

Rather, the future belongs to the next wave of activists who want to step up and be caretakers of the public interest.

It’s in the hands of good, honest people sitting at home watching Floridians attacked by our governor, watching our rights slowly stripped away to benefit the wealthy while wages and the quality of life of their neighbors continue to decline, while rent, housing and the cost of living continue to skyrocket.

The future belongs to the next person who believes they can make a difference and are willing to stand up and fight for it.

We know when you stand for truth and justice, there will always be backlash from those in power.

But with an engaged, people-powered movement in Tallahassee — you’ll never have to stand alone.

Jeremy Matlow is a City Commissioner and fighter for our neighborhoods and working people. If you’re interested in getting involved, contact jeremy@onetallahassee.org.

