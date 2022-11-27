ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s election wasn’t a laughing matter this time | Bill Cotterell

By Bill Cotterell
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
It’s hard to imagine 22 years have passed since Florida made itself the national laughingstock, requiring more than a month of legal wrangling and street theater in deciding who would be the 43rd president of the United States by a margin of just 537 votes.

Late-night comedians on TV made jokes about our ineptitude. News operations from all over the world set up cabana tents in the Capitol courtyard to interview random Tallahasseeans, state legislators and retired Supreme Court justices — some of whom actually had insights into what was going on. People became conversant, if only for five weeks, with different types of voting machines and the intricacies of state laws for certifying results and filing protests.

Demonstrators converged on the Capitol to shout at each other. Secretary of State Katherine Harris became a national celebrity, and the butt of many jokes about her make-up.

Naturally, when the U.S. Supreme Court resolved it all, the losing side insisted — and insists to this day — that it was robbed.

It was 37 fun-filled days, especially if you didn’t care who won. I was hoping we’d never have another normal election.

Then-Gov. Jeb Bush created a task force to recommend reforms, hearings were held, and the state fixed what went wrong. The Legislature has tinkered with the reformed system a bit, but the 67 counties seem to have worked it out.

So now, Florida gets to laugh at a few other states that took more than a week to count the ballots in high-stakes, fairly close contests.

Whatever you may think of the outcome of our midterm elections, you knew the winners in Florida and losers if you stayed up just a little past bedtime on Nov. 8. Of course, it helped that the big races — governor and U.S. Senate — were not close so most were easy to call.

Not only did Florida have efficient elections, but the counties did it under extraordinary circumstances. Not one but two hurricanes inflicted massive damage just before the big day, but had no serious effect on voting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis did a little justifiable bragging about it in a speech to a national Jewish Republican gathering in Las Vegas.

“The day before the election, I had to declare an emergency because we had a hurricane approaching Florida, which became Hurricane Nicole,” he said. “We conducted the election the next day, on the Tuesday, counted like 7.7 million votes, reported all the results out….”

Two other states were counting ballots a week after the election was held

Arizona and Nevada, by contrast, were counting ballots for governor and the Senate for a week or so. Across America, it looked like Republicans were going to win control of the U.S. House, but about 20 races remained too close to call and Democratic control of the Senate wasn’t known for sure until Sen. Mark Kelly’s re-election was finally assured more than a week late.

“A lot of these states are still counting their votes from the election — what kind of a system is that?” DeSantis said. In Florida, “we know how many people have voted when the polls close, we know how many votes are outstanding, you count the votes, you report the results, then you move on.”

The governor, who complimented county elections supervisors for the smooth conduct of the 2020 elections, also did a bit of boasting about further reforms he steered through the GOP-run Legislature last year, which Democrats called “voter suppression” and Republicans insist assure “election integrity.”

One of the japes at Florida’s expense in 2000 was a bumper sticker that said, “If you don’t like how we count here, go to one of those other 57 states.” Well, now maybe those other states can look to Florida and learn to run an orderly election.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com.

Comments / 36

jessica veltri
3d ago

my voting site was changed from the community center to town hall/police station and there was much confusion as to where to vote. just saying.

Reply(3)
7
Steve Jenson
3d ago

Democrats are never pleased so no surprise there! Get used to his winning when he takes the WH!

Reply(3)
7
Karen Franklin
3d ago

This is nonsense. Florida was still counting votes after the declarations—military and some mail-ins, votes in question, etc. EVERY state has vote counting after Election Day—some allow over two weeks for it. It was the numbers for certain candidates that made it easy for Florida this time.

Reply(20)
2
