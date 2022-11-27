Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Egg whites remove nearly 100% of microplastics from water, Princeton researchers discover
PRINCETON, N.J. — It turns out that a breakfast staple around the world might just be the answer for removing microplastics from water. Princeton researchers have successfully used egg whites to create a lightweight and porous aerogel material that can be used in several ways, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound, as well as insulation.
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start
Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
Panel: Maine’s rising seas prompt local adaptation challenges, but solutions are possible
Event panelists Peter Slovinsky, Alison McKellar, Kate Cough and Hannah Baranes. Not shown is Alex MacLean. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. As Mainers witness the increasing climate change-driven effects of rising seas, experts at an event in Portland Wednesday night said coastal communities need to act more quickly to adapt. About...
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys
Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
As “red wave” fails to materialize nationally, Janet Mills wins re-election as Maine’s governor
Gov. Janet Mills gives a speech during a campaign event centered around abortion rights. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. Despite the drag of an unpopular president and stubborn inflation, Maine Governor Janet Mills won re-election with a campaign that contrasted her competence with her opponent’s disruptive track record. Political analysts...
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
GAO: FDA could strengthen oversight of substances used in food manufacturing, packaging, transport
WASHINGTON D.C. — There are a lot of things that come in contact with your food before it ever gets to your plate — and a new report says the Food and Drug Administration could improve how it makes sure they’re safe. The report refers to the materials used in manufacturing, packaging and transporting the food you feed your family. This includes the bags around your salad or bread and the container from your takeout order.
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns
Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
Forever exposure, forever anxiety: Coping with the inescapable toxicity of PFAS
PFAS permeate modern life, with water, food, dust, work settings and countless household materials all potential sources of exposure. Settings and jobs with high PFAS exposure raise concerns about long-term medical impacts. Illustration by Tim Peacock. Source: Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts, 2020,22, 2345-2373. At the end of Joy Road in...
wasteadvantagemag.com
US Composting Council Releases Positioning and Guidance on Statement PFAS
The US Composting Council, on behalf of an industry facing detrimental economic impacts from per- fluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) found in all consumer products, is calling for bans on use of the chemicals and immediate research to study their impacts on plant uptake. The document notes the negative impact of PFAS, used historically in everyday materials, such as cookware, cosmetics, packaging, and outdoor clothing, has on compost manufacturers. Our industry is the passive receiver of the chemicals through the products brought into facilities through food waste, biosolids and to a lesser extent, green waste.
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
