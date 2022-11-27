ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start

Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys

Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
GAO: FDA could strengthen oversight of substances used in food manufacturing, packaging, transport

WASHINGTON D.C. — There are a lot of things that come in contact with your food before it ever gets to your plate — and a new report says the Food and Drug Administration could improve how it makes sure they’re safe. The report refers to the materials used in manufacturing, packaging and transporting the food you feed your family. This includes the bags around your salad or bread and the container from your takeout order.
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns

Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
US Composting Council Releases Positioning and Guidance on Statement PFAS

The US Composting Council, on behalf of an industry facing detrimental economic impacts from per- fluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) found in all consumer products, is calling for bans on use of the chemicals and immediate research to study their impacts on plant uptake. The document notes the negative impact of PFAS, used historically in everyday materials, such as cookware, cosmetics, packaging, and outdoor clothing, has on compost manufacturers. Our industry is the passive receiver of the chemicals through the products brought into facilities through food waste, biosolids and to a lesser extent, green waste.
