Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themainewire.com
Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment
For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
wabi.tv
Bangor-based real estate business celebrates new generation of ownership
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A party nearly three years in the making finally took place in Bangor Tuesday. Back in early 2020, Dave Sleeper began the process of transitioning ownership of his company, Realty of Maine, to a second generation. Then the pandemic happened and a get-together to mark the occasion wasn’t practical.
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
foxbangor.com
$46,000 donation to Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
BANGOR, ME– Bangor’s summer concert season has an unexpected side benefit that is helping a local shelter. Many concert goers need a place to park and Hollywood Casino provides a convenient local place for them. Hollywood Casino has decided that 100% of their parking proceeds from the summer...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old
A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Nov. 21- 22. An indictment does not imply guilt. Miralys Duperry, 22, of Belmont, domestic violence assault in Belmont June 6; assault on an officer in Belfast June 6. Tony H. Bates, 44, of Belfast,...
WMTW
Maine teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A teacher at RSU 5 in Bucksport is accused of assaulting a student. Bucksport Police say they were called on Nov. 21 about an alleged assault that happened on Oct. 20 involving a teacher and a 5-year-old male student. After investigating, police arrested 52-year-old Christian Koelbl...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
Belfast man charged with domestic violence assault
BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with domestic violence assault. Police say they found him after an alleged assault carrying a large sword. Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, the Belfast...
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
Housing shortage leaves some Washington County residents scrambling
While Washington County is suffering a major housing shortage, some properties sit abandoned and run down. Photo by Joyce Kryszak. Although the pandemic boosted the population of rural Down East Maine, the sudden rush of new residents sent Washington County’s already dire housing shortage spiraling, with much of the available housing stock scooped up.
foxbangor.com
4 indicted by Washington County Grand Jury for drug trafficking
EAST MACHIAS– The Washington County Grand Jury has indicted a mother and son on drug charges. Tammy Davis, 61 and Nicholas Ames, 39 both of East Machias, were indicted for aggravated drug trafficking. They were arrested in September after drug agents and Maine State Police raided a home on...
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
The Maine Monitor
Hallowell, ME
946
Followers
593
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
Comments / 3