Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment

For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states

Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Q106.5

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm

A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor-based real estate business celebrates new generation of ownership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A party nearly three years in the making finally took place in Bangor Tuesday. Back in early 2020, Dave Sleeper began the process of transitioning ownership of his company, Realty of Maine, to a second generation. Then the pandemic happened and a get-together to mark the occasion wasn’t practical.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

$46,000 donation to Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

BANGOR, ME– Bangor’s summer concert season has an unexpected side benefit that is helping a local shelter. Many concert goers need a place to park and Hollywood Casino provides a convenient local place for them. Hollywood Casino has decided that 100% of their parking proceeds from the summer...
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
101.9 The Rock

Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
SEARSPORT, ME
92 Moose

Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old

A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs

Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Nov. 21- 22. An indictment does not imply guilt. Miralys Duperry, 22, of Belmont, domestic violence assault in Belmont June 6; assault on an officer in Belfast June 6. Tony H. Bates, 44, of Belfast,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

wabi.tv

Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast man charged with domestic violence assault

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with domestic violence assault. Police say they found him after an alleged assault carrying a large sword. Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, the Belfast...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

Hallowell, ME
946
Followers
593
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.

 https://www.themainemonitor.org/

