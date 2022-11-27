Ann Henry Caverly, of Alpharetta went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday November 26, 2022. Ann was born in New Orleans, LA, where she grew up and later worked at the New Orleans Public Service Inc. (NOPSI). She then relocated to Atlanta where she became a flight attendant for Delta. She met and married the love of her life Eugene S. Caverly, III, a pilot for Delta. They were happily married for 57 years. She was a faithful member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a part of many organizations Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and PEO to name a few. She was preceded by her beloved husband Eugene S. Caverly, III.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO