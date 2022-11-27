Read full article on original website
Marc After Dark 100
3d ago
cmp bill is becoming just as bad as the oil bill but don't worry Janet Mills will help the people that don't work🤔🤫
11
Màtthew Mcàllister
3d ago
Thier just beating it for more rate increases, sorry punishment for voting down the donut hole.
7
Brian Corliss
3d ago
Just a way for the Democrats to push for the power line passage that the residents of Maine shut down
7
Is Maine's electrical grid ready for what's coming?
PORTLAND, Maine — As andmore auto companies announce their gas-free futures, are some logistical questions that arise. One I hear often after doing a story on electric vehicles is this: “Can our grid actually handle an all-electric future?”. This is a fair question, especially when you consider there...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment
For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy
A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
Parts Of Maine Will See Damaging Winds On Wednesday
For the most part, fall 2022 has been a mild one. We kicked off November with a min-heatwave and we have not had a lot of really cold or really wild weather. It looks like that may be about to change. As we slowly descend into winter, we are starting...
Maine fishermen welcome higher quotas for menhaden, an affordable lobster bait
Maine fishermen say a series of upcoming changes to the state's menhaden quota should bring more certainty to lobstermen and others who rely on the fishery as a source of affordable bait. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission sets a series of quotas for the commercial menhaden fishery in the...
Maine BMVs only open for scheduled appointments on Tuesday following 'serious threat'
AUGUSTA, Maine — Only those with scheduled appointments will be able to visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle branch offices Tuesday following a threat received over the phone, officials say. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: BMV now taking appointments online. Officials did not specify what the threat was but do...
$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Heavy downpours, strong winds move through Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — All eyes on a powerful cold front plowing through the northeast today. With that warm front comes heavy precipitation and strong southerly winds. Expect the heavy rain combined with strong south winds until 9 p.m. The strongest wind gusts will arrive just ahead of the cold...
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did
PORTLAND — It’s an age-old question still uttered over many a Thanksgiving feast this week. “No” is the usual answer. These days, only 15 to 17 percent of Maine hunters get their buck or doe. Even so, last year’s hunt was historically good. Across the regular firearms, archery and muzzleloader seasons, hunters bagged nearly 39,000 deer, the biggest haul since 1968.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start
Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
A real estate report touts proximity to a Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, but here's the caveat
Maine’s home values rose dramatically in the past five years. Now a new study by the real estate tracking firm ATTOM shows that a home’s proximity to certain grocery stores may have an effect on its value. On average over the past five years, homes in the same...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
Additional $282.8 million projected for Maine’s general fund
AUGUSTA — Maine’s General Fund is projected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus revenue for the current biennium. Maine’s non-partisan Revenue Forecasting Committee announced it’s expected to upgrade the state’s General Fund revenue forecast by roughly $283 million dollars. The projections are...
Threat closes Maine BMV offices Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials say all Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches were by appointment Tuesday due to a serious threat. The Secretary of State’s Office says this was out of an abundance of caution. They say the threat came from a potentially upset customer, but no other...
Comments / 19