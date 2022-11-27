ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 19

Marc After Dark 100
3d ago

cmp bill is becoming just as bad as the oil bill but don't worry Janet Mills will help the people that don't work🤔🤫

Reply(1)
11
Màtthew Mcàllister
3d ago

Thier just beating it for more rate increases, sorry punishment for voting down the donut hole.

Reply
7
Brian Corliss
3d ago

Just a way for the Democrats to push for the power line passage that the residents of Maine shut down

Reply
7
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is Maine's electrical grid ready for what's coming?

PORTLAND, Maine — As andmore auto companies announce their gas-free futures, are some logistical questions that arise. One I hear often after doing a story on electric vehicles is this: “Can our grid actually handle an all-electric future?”. This is a fair question, especially when you consider there...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm

A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment

For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy

A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
MILLINOCKET, ME
proclaimerscv.com

$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heavy downpours, strong winds move through Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — All eyes on a powerful cold front plowing through the northeast today. With that warm front comes heavy precipitation and strong southerly winds. Expect the heavy rain combined with strong south winds until 9 p.m. The strongest wind gusts will arrive just ahead of the cold...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did

PORTLAND — It’s an age-old question still uttered over many a Thanksgiving feast this week. “No” is the usual answer. These days, only 15 to 17 percent of Maine hunters get their buck or doe. Even so, last year’s hunt was historically good. Across the regular firearms, archery and muzzleloader seasons, hunters bagged nearly 39,000 deer, the biggest haul since 1968.
MAINE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start

Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Additional $282.8 million projected for Maine’s general fund

AUGUSTA — Maine’s General Fund is projected to see hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus revenue for the current biennium. Maine’s non-partisan Revenue Forecasting Committee announced it’s expected to upgrade the state’s General Fund revenue forecast by roughly $283 million dollars. The projections are...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Threat closes Maine BMV offices Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials say all Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches were by appointment Tuesday due to a serious threat. The Secretary of State’s Office says this was out of an abundance of caution. They say the threat came from a potentially upset customer, but no other...
MAINE STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy