FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Data dashboard: Basin snowpack is 106% of average as temperatures chill
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 106% of average for Nov. 27 with 3.4 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
RWAPA unveils valley-wide outdoor watering standards
In an effort to unify the Roaring Fork watershed, a local agency has developed valley-wide outdoor watering standards that its board members hope will be adopted by municipal water providers. Last week the Ruedi Water and Power Authority board, which is made up of representatives from local towns and counties,...
Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin
Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, this month visited the lower basin states — Nevada, Arizona and California — on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took participants by bus...
Aspen’s water use stays steady
Since 2017, the city of Aspen’s water use has remained steady, illustrating the difficulty of reducing consumption through voluntary conservation measures amid continued growth and the effects of climate change. According to numbers provided by city staff, total metered accounts for water use between 2017 and 2021 hovered between...
Data dashboard: Early snowpack remains above average
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 147% of average for Nov. 13 with 2.8 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
Data dashboard: Snowpack is back and above average in the Roaring Fork basin
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Early Roaring Fork Basin snowpack is above average and up from last year. After last week’s snowfall, snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 185% of average for Nov. 6 with 2.6 inches of snow-water...
Data dashboard: September occupancy in Aspen and Snowmass hotels is down from 2021
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. September occupancy in Aspen and Snowmass down from last year. Paid occupancy in Aspen reached 68.4% in September, slightly down from 68.5% last year. Snowmass recorded 50.5% paid occupancy, down from 2021’s 56%,...
Aspen Journalism
Aspen, CO
ABOUT
Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.http://aspenjournalism.org/
