Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
Talking trash: This SA recycling coordinator is teaching kids how to reduce, reuse and recycle
Recycling has always been a part of Asia Jones-Carr’s life. A California native who works as a recycling coordinator for the City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department, Jones-Carr recalls growing up browsing through the “pick-and-pull” junkyard her grandfather owned and ran in Riverside. “I...
Pioneering trauma care research center to be based in San Antonio
The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million earlier this month to establish “the first and only of its kind” trauma care research center in San Antonio, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC4, will...
CPS Energy looks to public for input on future power
CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility, serves the Greater San Antonio community with reliable, competitively priced and sustainable power. Reliability. Competitively priced. Sustainable. That’s the mission and the way CPS Energy views the work it does for the community, day in and day...
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO
Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
Working with the National League of Cities helps me better serve San Antonio
For nearly 100 years, an organization called the National League of Cities has brought together a group of nonpartisan leaders from cities across the United States to share innovative solutions and work on efforts to influence federal policy. With more than 2,700 cities forming the organization, the NLC is recognized as a powerful and reliable partner organization and is well respected by policymakers at the federal level.
UTSA alum turns school spirit into budding business specializing in Roadrunner attire
When UTSA launched its football program in 2011, student Chris Allison, sensing an opportunity, created a fan site offering everything from game tickets to team apparel. The site wasn’t meant to be a money-making endeavor — he sold apparel at cost — but a hobby to help keep fans connected and engaged.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
How Haven for Hope helped me get to know my city
Although I was born and raised in San Antonio and have lived here for the past 48 years, it wasn’t until the last year that I really got to know my city. I’ve known the rich history and culture and the big, small-town feel all my life, but I didn’t know the depth and breadth of the need of my fellow San Antonians on any given day.
Owners want to turn their history-rich Denver Heights home into museum and dance studio
Eugene and Alma Chavarria have heard the claims more than once. While outside mowing the lawn or doing upkeep on his house in Denver Heights, passersby told Eugene they remember when civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. visited the home at 230 Cactus St. and sat on his front porch.
Where I Live: Mission San José
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Where I Work: San Antonio Community Resource Directory
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. From where I sit as the...
Vehicle emission inspections likely for Bexar County under new EPA air quality rules
Bexar County’s air quality has officially been downgraded, triggering stricter federal regulations in an effort to bring the region’s air quality into federal compliance. In a long-expected move this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved Bexar County from “marginal” to “moderate” ozone nonattainment after the region failed to significantly improve its air quality over the previous three years.
Windcrest to River Walk: Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio
Now that the Thanksgiving turkey is eaten, you can step into Christmas by checking out San Antonio’s ever-brighter array of holiday light displays. Whether you’re feeling jolly on your own or want to experience the holidays around the city with family and friends, here’s a guide to seeing holiday lights in 2022.
Grant Moody sworn in as Bexar County’s new Pct. 3 commissioner
Surrounded by his family at the Bexar County Courthouse Wednesday morning, Grant Moody lifted his right hand and was sworn in by County Court 11 Judge Tommy Stolhandske as Bexar County’s Precinct 3 county commissioner. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo Heights.
Report: Perry charged with DWI in connection with hit-and-run
San Antonio police have filed a DWI charge against City Councilman Clayton Perry in connection with a hit-and-run accident in early November, according to a media report Wednesday. Television station KSAT-12 reported that the San Antonio Police Department filed the charge against the District 10 councilman to the District Attorney’s...
San Antonio Chamber President Richard Perez steps down
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez announced on Thursday plans to leave the organization after 15 years. Perez sent a farewell email saying he plans to finish out the year in his role, then consult for the organization in 2023 while it looks for a new leader.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0