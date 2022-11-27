ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Maine Monitor

How you can reduce your PFAS body burden

Minimizing sources of exposure to PFAS — in everyday items such as clothing, food packaging and personal care products — can help lower the body load of PFAS, a class of persistent industrial chemicals that endanger health as they accumulate. Photo by Fly View Productions/iStock. Limiting new sources...
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
R.A. Heim

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
I-95 FM

What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?

I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
R.A. Heim

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania

Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies That Benefit as Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Cresco, Curaleaf, and Trulieve each have at least three dispensaries operating in Maryland. In addition to Maryland, Missouri legalized marijuana, and New York will be coming online soon. The multi-state operators are in excellent positions to benefit from these developments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.

