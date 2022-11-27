Read full article on original website
Adrian Baldwin Jr. scores 28 to lead VCU past Vanderbilt
Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 28 points to lead VCU past visiting Vanderbilt, 70-65, in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday night. Baldwin
Former Bulldog Trent Dilfer introduced as UAB head coach
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer was introduced on Wednesday as the newest head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. football program. UAB athletic director Mark Ingram emphasized his confidence in Dilfer for the job. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. […]
Michigan State DB Kendell Brooks declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, foregoing his final year of college eligibility. He made the news official with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VgxLZ2vBR6— Kendell Brooks (@4thQtrKB) December 1, 2022 Brooks played a key defensive role for the Spartans, having playing in 11 of MSU's 12 games this season. He first joined the team in January 2021 after transferring from Division III North Greenville University in South Carolina. Brooks played two seasons there before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been his junior season, which is why he was granted an...
