Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, foregoing his final year of college eligibility. He made the news official with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VgxLZ2vBR6— Kendell Brooks (@4thQtrKB) December 1, 2022 Brooks played a key defensive role for the Spartans, having playing in 11 of MSU's 12 games this season. He first joined the team in January 2021 after transferring from Division III North Greenville University in South Carolina. Brooks played two seasons there before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been his junior season, which is why he was granted an...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO