Roswell, GA

At bond discussion, Roswell resident raises safety concerns

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council unanimously approved action Nov. 28 on the three bond referendums residents approved in the special election in early November. The bonds will fund nearly $180 million for parks, public safety and downtown parking. Mayor Kurt Wilson said the bonds had overwhelming support...
ROSWELL, GA
Ann Henry Caverly

Ann Henry Caverly, of Alpharetta went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday November 26, 2022. Ann was born in New Orleans, LA, where she grew up and later worked at the New Orleans Public Service Inc. (NOPSI). She then relocated to Atlanta where she became a flight attendant for Delta. She met and married the love of her life Eugene S. Caverly, III, a pilot for Delta. They were happily married for 57 years. She was a faithful member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a part of many organizations Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and PEO to name a few. She was preceded by her beloved husband Eugene S. Caverly, III.
ALPHARETTA, GA
TSPLOST-2 Annual Report

TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST-II) This report provides information on the city’s TSPLOST-II projects for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. For detailed project information, please visit Fulton County's interactive TSPLOST Capital Project Dashboard at https://tsplost.fultoncountyga.gov/projects. As of June 30, 2022, the City of Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA

