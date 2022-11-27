Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0