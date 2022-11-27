ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozer loves to play with tennis balls and spend time snuggling

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
Watch out, Venus and Serena Williams, you've got competition! There's almost nothing in the world that Dozer loves more than tennis balls although snuggles are high on his list also! Dozer loves tasty treats, and he sits and waits patiently for them. Currently Dozer is in foster care where he is crate trained and working on potty training. He is also doing well when meeting new people and other dogs and is non-reactive to them. He is a good boy on leash and is learning commands such as “heel” through clicker training. Apply today at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County and make an appointment to come out and play a game of tennis with Dozer!

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

