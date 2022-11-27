ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, MI

Underground Railroad’s Bonine House open for Christmas-themed tours in Vandalia

By Tribune Staff Report
 3 days ago
VANDALIA — The Underground Railroad of Cass County presents "Christmas at the Bonine House” from 1 to 6 p.m. daily Dec. 1 to 14 at 18970 Michigan 60.

Home of Quaker abolitionists James E. and Sarah Bogue Bonine, the Victorian house has been decorated for the holidays. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Dec. 10 and 11.

Signage and displays throughout the house tell the story of the Underground Railroad in Cass County, the Bonine family and more.

The UGRR existed in this area from 1830 to 1860 and it is estimated about 1,500 fugitive slaves (called freedom seekers now) passed through this area on their way to Canada. Many stayed for a time and worked on Quaker farms. They were targets of the infamous 1847 Kentucky Slave Raid.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit urscc.org.

