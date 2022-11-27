SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Cubs hold the team’s eighth annual “Holiday Extravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium, 501 W. South St.

Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at a special photo area in the home plate suite from 10 a.m. to noon. Stu also will be in attendance, participating in various activities.

Additional activities include a “12 Days of Christmas” Scavenger Hunt, free hot chocolate and cookies, and a Letters to Santa station where children can drop their letters directly to Santa’s mailbox before he takes them back to the North Pole. Holiday music will play throughout the concourse.

Kids also can help the South Bend Cubs decorate their tree in the Cubs Den. Parents can download the ornament template here or decorate their ornaments at the team store. Ornaments will be accepted through Dec. 24.

After the new year, there will be a drawing for five names to win a South Bend Cubs prize pack, including one grand prize of four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game, two fun zone wristbands and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Entry is through the Cubs Den Team Store off Western Avenue.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, call 574-235-9988 or visit milb.com/south-bend.