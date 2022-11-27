ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Michigan City Messiah holds two performances of Handel oratorio

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Messiah presents its 57th performance of Handel’s “The Messiah” at 7 p.m. CDT Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. CDT Dec. 4 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring St.

“The Messiah” premiered in Dublin, Ireland, on April 13, 1742, and is the source of the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The production features a full orchestra with authentic continuo; a grand chorus formed by local choristers from churches, schools and choral societies from the area; and four vocal soloists: soprano Kirsten Leslie Karadzhova, mezzo-soprano Kristin Gornstein, tenor Matthew Daniel and bass-baritone Vince Wallace.

Maestro Philip Bauman conducts.

Admission is free and requires no advance ticket reservation.

For more information, visit mcmessiah.com.

