South Bend, IN

Artist/muralist Alex Ann Allen discusses her work and work process at SBMA

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZWEs_0jOumeI600

SOUTH BEND — The Art League of the South Bend Museum of Art presents a talk by artist/muralist Alex Ann Allen at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at the South Bend Museum of Art, 120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. She's one of the five artists included in the mural exhibition "Visualizing Innovation" through Dec. 31 at the SBMA.

Allen will present a slide show of her murals, many of which are seen throughout South Bend, with a background story about each. She'll discuss how she approaches clients, the design process and the actual mural process.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 574-235-9102 or visit southbendart.org.

South Bend Tribune

