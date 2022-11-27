'Christmas at Copshaholm' tours show more than 15 Christmas trees throughout the house

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum holds its annual “Christmas at Copshaholm” tours from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 at 808 W. Washington St.

More than 15 Christmas trees are on view throughout the 38-room historic house, along with festooned fireplace mantels, garlands of greenery on the stairways and tabletops decorated with holiday décor.

Tours during “Christmas at Copshaholm” are self-guided, providing visitors the rare opportunity to walk through the mansion at their own pace, staying as long as they wish in each room. Docents on each of the three floors are available to answer questions about the home.

Gary Kowalski will play holiday music on the Steinway piano in the mansion’s Music Room, and families can have fun with an “Elf-on-the-Copsha-Shelf” scavenger hunt.

The River Bend Chorus performs from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Leighton Gallery.

Tickets are $15-$5; $10 for members and free for ages 5 and younger.

For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit historymuseumsb.org.