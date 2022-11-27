ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Meet the top 5 girls basketball players in Livingston County in 2022-23

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

1. Mary Copple

► School: Brighton

Class: Senior

Accomplishments: Copple is the only returning first-team All-Livingston County player , making the team for the second time. She’s been Brighton’s leader in scoring and steals the last two seasons, averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 steals, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds last season. Copple may have showed what’s in store for this season when she averaged 17.9 points in the final seven games of her junior year, including games of 30 and 27 points. She will play for Canisius College. Copple has 669 points, 201 assists and 168 steals in her first three seasons.

► Coach Bob Wellman: “She’s a phenomenal shooter with the basketball. She can create. She can get by someone and pull up or hesitate and get right to the rim. I think she’s become a better vocal leader in just the last three or four weeks from preseason conditioning to our first couple practices. She is such a smart player. Her basketball I.Q. is probably one of the tops out there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KutsO_0jOumcWe00

2. Sophie Daugard

► School: Howell

► Class: Senior

► Accomplishments: Daugard plans to compete in track and field in college, but the fourth-year varsity player had options in basketball. She averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior, shooting 37% from 3-point range. Daugard was in the midst of a career night, scoring 15 first-half points at sixth-ranked Wayne Memorial, when she suffered a broken nose 21 seconds into the third quarter . The Highlanders hope those first 16 minutes are a sign to come now that four-year standout Maeve St. John has graduated.

► Coach Tim Olszewski: “Sophie is an all-around superior athlete. She is going to college for track, she golfs, she plays basketball. She could probably play football, rugby, lacrosse. You can’t find a more well-versed kid than Sophie. To our fortune, basketball I feel is her best sport. She’s going to definitely be the leader we look upon to take things over vocally and with execution on the court.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Gew_0jOumcWe00

3. Molly Deurloo

► School: Howell

Class: Senior

Accomplishments: Deurloo suffered a broken finger in the preseason and will have to wait until February to begin her senior year of basketball. The four-year varsity player will continue her career at Alma College. She averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, shooting 56% from 2-point range and 89.3% from the line.

Coach Tim Olszewski: “She’s a rebounding freak. She rebounds the ball extremely well. She can attack. She’s an extremely good on-ball defender. Without her, we lose the element of having the expertise of being a starter for us the last three years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xJsT_0jOumcWe00

4. Makena Smith

► School: Brighton

Class: Senior

Accomplishments: Smith was the leading rebounder in Livingston County last season, averaging 7.4 per game. Her biggest game came in the regional semifinals when she grabbed 19 boards in a victory over Ann Arbor Pioneer . Smith was often tasked with defending the top post players on Brighton’s schedule last season. She should be more of an offensive option this season after averaging 3.5 points last year. Smith has signed with Division I Florida Gulf Coast to play soccer.

Coach Bob Wellman: “We know she can rebound the basketball. We want her to be able to have confidence shooting the basketball. She can hit the mid-range more consistently. She’s gonna be an asset inside. You’ll see her set some screens and do the pick-and-pop instead of pick-and-roll and hit that 15-footer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug1lI_0jOumcWe00

5. Liv Linden

► School: Hartland

► Class: Senior

► Accomplishments: Linden was the first player off the bench last season for Hartland, which graduated all five starters from a state runner-up team. She earned her playing time as a defensive specialist , but hit the biggest shot in school history in the state quarterfinals against Midland Dow, burying a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime . Linden, a Lawrence Tech recruit, will take on a greater offensive role after averaging 2.7 points last season.

► Coach Reyna Luplow: “She’s our leader and she knows she’s got to be the one who carries the team as far as leadership and energy and getting them going. I’m hoping we get to the point where if Liv goes, everyone goes. She has a really good head on her shoulders. She’s ready for it. Obviously, she hasn’t been in this role yet in high school basketball. She’s super excited to take the reins.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Meet the top 5 girls basketball players in Livingston County in 2022-23

