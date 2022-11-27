The Harbor Country Singers presents sing-along ‘Sounds of the Season’

HARBERT — The Harbor Country Singers presents “Sounds of the Season” at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Hwy.

The sing-along features musicians from the School of American Music on multiple instruments, including piano, guitar, dulcimer, trumpet, French horn, trombone and tuba accompanying the Harbor Country Singers and the audience.

The program spans holiday favorites from Hanukkah to Christmas, secular to sacred, with the lineup including favorites such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “White Christmas.”

Songbooks with music and lyrics will be provided.

The sing-along is free, but a donation for Neighbor to Neighbor of canned goods or a food item is requested.

For more information, call 269-409-1191, email schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com or visit schoolofamericanmusic.com.