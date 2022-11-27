Jane Austen's characters get a holiday romance sequel in 'Christmas at Pemberley'

ST. JOSEPH — “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” opens Dec. 2 and continues through Dec. 18 at Twin City Players, 600 W. Glenlord Road.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, the play takes place two years after Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” ends.

In it, the Bennet sisters and their spouses gather at Pemberley, the stately home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy, to celebrate Christmas.

Bookish middle sister Mary unexpectedly encounters shy Arthur de Bourgh and finds a kindred spirit and intellectual equal. But, because Arthur is a “single man in possession of a good fortune,” she’s hardly his only suitor, and Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story in this holiday romance.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $15-$10.

For more information, call 269-429-0400 or visit twincityplayers.org.