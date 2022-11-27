Did you ever peek? What gifts did you find?

The winter gift-giving holidays are fast approaching, and that means it's time to compile a naughty or nice list.

Actually, The Tribune only wants to hear from the naughty crowd — those who couldn't resist temptation and have peeked at their presents early, as a child or as an adult.

If so, what did you find? How did you feel afterward? Did not being surprised detract from the experience of receiving the gift? Did the giver find out? If so, how did they react?

Email your story about peeking to ahughes@sbtinfo.com. Include your name, what town you live in, a photo if available and, not for publication, a daytime phone number for confirmation purposes.

Deadline is Dec. 12.

