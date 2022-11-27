ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Did you ever peek? What gifts did you find?

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cta6j_0jOumZpL00

The winter gift-giving holidays are fast approaching, and that means it's time to compile a naughty or nice list.

Actually, The Tribune only wants to hear from the naughty crowd — those who couldn't resist temptation and have peeked at their presents early, as a child or as an adult.

If so, what did you find? How did you feel afterward? Did not being surprised detract from the experience of receiving the gift? Did the giver find out? If so, how did they react?

Email your story about peeking to ahughes@sbtinfo.com. Include your name, what town you live in, a photo if available and, not for publication, a daytime phone number for confirmation purposes.

Deadline is Dec. 12.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Did you ever peek? What gifts did you find?

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
HuffPost

The Best 2022 Holiday Ads

From Will Ferrell's return as Buddy the Elf to a poignant warning about the climate crisis, these are the holiday ads you need to see right now.
Mic

Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast

Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
South Bend Tribune

Lovina offers a peak into one of her typical days with a one-day diary

I need to get an extra column written so I won’t need to send one the week of Thanksgiving Day, which is next week already. I will do a one-day diary. 3:50 a.m.: I get up with daughter Lovina, 18. She will go help daughter Loretta this morning. She always goes before or right after Dustin leaves for work. I always step out on the porch until I see she’s almost to their house. It is a cold morning, and the ground has a layer of snow on it.
ALABAMA STATE
SheKnows

How to Nail Your Holiday Shopping List By Keeping It Simple

‘Tis the season to spread the cheer of the holidays to your friends and loved ones. When it comes to gift shopping, naturally, you want to bowl over everyone on your list with the absolute perfect present they’ll use and love. But knowing exactly what to buy your grandma, your best friend, your boss, and so on, is tough (unless you’re a mind reader), and it’s easy to spend oodles of time you could be wrapping or baking just overthinking what to buy. But, don’t fret. The following advice can help you wrap up your gift-buying in a hurry all...
animalfair.com

The Gifts That Keep On Giving – Giving Gifts That Make A Difference

Have you ever thought about what color llama you would get someone for Christmas? Everyone, except maybe Scrooge agrees that the holidays are all about giving and helping others in need. A recent Animalfair.com readership study found that 84% of pet parents will give their furry pals gifts this holiday season, with 61% of those giving said they are giving the gift of puppy love – more love, hugs, kisses, and play time!. In return, our pets give us the most important gift that we can’t buy: puppy love! Here are a few different ways you can give gifts that make a difference!
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy