Palm Beach, FL

Milestones: Coco Schoeller and Peter Hein Jr. are affianced

By shannon donnelly, Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Mr. and Mrs. K. Christian Schoeller (Brewer) of Palm Beach and Martha's Vineyard announce the engagement of their daughter, Corrine Frost Schoeller of New York, to Peter Charles Hein Jr., also of New York.

The future bridegroom is the son of Ann Farley and Peter C. Hein of New York.

The bride-to-be, known as Coco, is a graduate of the Palm Beach Day Academy, Miss Porter’s School and Brown University.

She is a direct descendant of colonial governors William Bradford and John Winthrop, and is a member of the Colonial Dames of America; the Mayflower Society; and the University, Rolling Rock and Doubles clubs.

She was a member of the U.S. National Rowing Team for four years.

The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Riverdale Country School and the University of Chicago.

He is a member of the Jamestowne Society, the Sons of the Revolution, and of the University Club.

Miss Schoeller is vice president at Newfront Insurance. Mr. Hein is vice president at Citigroup.

A September wedding in New York is planned.

Comments / 3

aritys
3d ago

Who cares ? Two rich kids with nepotism jobs. Affianced? Normal people say engaged.

Reply
6
 

