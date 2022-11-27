ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Local businesses, shipping companies ready for busy holiday season

By Austin Metz and Tess Ware, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JIcI_0jOumWBA00

As Michigan heads into the holiday season, businesses across the state are gearing up for what's expected to be another busy year.

And while days like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday focus on in-store sales, Cyber Monday really serves as the kick-off to the online sales season.

With the continuous growth of online sales, the shipping industry plays a key role in making the holidays what they are.

According to Deloitte’s Annual Holiday Retail Forecast, sales are expected to increase between 4 and 6 percent in 2022 — significantly less growth than the predicted 15 percent increase in 2021.

In all, predictions for November through January have holiday sales between $1.45 and $1.47 trillion and, looking at Cyber Monday, experts estimate close to $11 billion in sales.

On a local level, small businesses are selling online and in-person to meet customers wherever they are. Particularly in tourist areas with large seasonal populations, many out-of-town customers want to support their favorite local stores, even when they aren't there.

McLean and Eakin Booksellers in Petoskey saw a big increase in online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns — and that traffic has yet to slow down. According to co-owner Matt Norcross, between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, online sales typically double. After Dec. 15, he and his staff are hesitant to ship orders intended as gifts unless they have expedited shipping.

Norcross said gift cards are one of their most popular online and in-store items. Customers receive an actual card in the mail, instead of a printed barcode.

But while online sales have steadily increased over the past decade, Norcross said the majority of their business is still done in-store, where employees can help customers find what they need. That can happen digitally, too.

"We're having long email threads with customers about their grandkids and what they like and we build lists,” Norcross said.

“And the sale may ultimately be finalized through the website, but it may have started and taken a long route through lots of phone conversations and emails.”

Once the order is placed, the next challenge is packing and shipping orders. In past years, Norcross said they've divided staff into shipping and customer departments, so employees can focus on their work. This year, the staff is “well-seasoned,” Norcross said, and will probably be able to complete everything without a designated shipping department.

One downside to online sales are the shipping costs. McLean and Eakin keep the same prices online as in-store and subsidize shipping costs, which means some of the profit from an online sale goes toward mailing the item. Norcross said they save as much packaging as they can to save money and help the environment.

On average, McLean and Eakin spends about $35,000 per year on shipping and postage expenses. The store ships all over the country. It doesn't ship internationally, but will sometimes work with international customers looking to buy a signed or rare book.

“We do an extraordinary amount of shipping and I think it's a trend that's not going to change and businesses like us need to get better at it," Norcross said. "I wish there were better solutions for boring things like packaging, and even tape. It's hard to scale some of these things if you aren't a fulfillment center."

Despite inflation and the rising cost of gas and groceries, shippers across the country predict another busy holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service estimates it'll deliver more than 28 million packages per day Dec. 16-21 and an average 20.5 million packages per day through the end of the year.

In total, it projects 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

United Postal Service (UPS) is also in holiday mode. UPS employs nearly 500,000 workers who help deliver 5.5 billion packages each year to more than 220 nations and territories.

Tyler Stutzky works at UPS as the Grand Rapids Hub Manager. Having worked for the company for 12 years, he knows what to expect when it comes to the holiday season.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Stutzky said that, in some areas of the country, the company will see double the amount of daily packages during the holidays. His hub, which covers all of West Michigan, will sort between 200,000 and 400,000 packages a day in the summer.

During peak season, that increases to 500,000 to 700,000 packages each day.

While the company sees an increase in all package sizes, Stutzky said the largest increase comes from smaller packages, often gifts people send through the mail. That differs from the rest of the year, where they see a wider range of sizes in packages.

To accommodate for the sharp influx in shipping, Stutzky said there's a huge increase in employees, especially in seasonal workers.

“When you look at UPS in broad terms, UPS announced they're hiring 100,000 people just for this peak season,” he said.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Contact freelancer Austin Metz at ametz@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry

Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’

It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Curling Center On Track For January Opening; More Additions Planned At Kmart Property

Construction is almost complete on a new Traverse City Curling Center in the former Kmart building on Garfield Avenue, with the 28,000-square-foot, five-sheet facility expected to open in mid-January. The Ticker has the latest updates on the project, including the creation of a brownfield plan to help cover clean-up costs at the blighted property and plans to attract more neighboring tenants – continuing the revitalization of a key section of the Cherryland Center abandoned since 2017.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Michigan State Police To Reopen Traverse City Post

Traverse City will once again soon have a full-time Michigan State Police post, with the state’s Fourteenth Street facility set to reopen to the public and have full-time assigned troopers return after more than a decade. The Traverse City MSP post was one of dozens of locations across the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Potential rail strike could affect Michigan industry, commerce

Major sectors of Michigan’s economy could be affected if a threatened national rail strike takes place next week. Several rail workers' unions have not approved a new contract. The Biden administration is trying to broker a deal to avoid a strike that could start December 9. Analysts say Michigan’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America

Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy