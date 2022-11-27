Around Town: Kerstmarkt cuts the ribbon on quarter-century in Holland

HOLLAND — Kerstmarkt is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Eighth Street Marketplace at Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. in Holland.

The outdoor holiday market runs 3-8 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 10. The market is also open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Kerstmarkt is a European-style market with a variety of vendors selling handcrafted items and food. This year, the recurring event will have 18 vendors, plus four single-weekend vendors.

“It’s a great group of people just having a fun time during the holidays,” vendor Steven Van De Wal told The Sentinel in November.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody this year. It’s a traditional holiday event in Holland, (and) is continuing on with everybody’s support.”

