ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vl87I_0jOumGIm00

Pitt looked good, but Miami did just as much to hand them this win as the Panthers did to earn it

PITTSBURGH -- There was not much to complain about as the Pitt Panthers decimated Miami on their home turf and walked away with an eight-win season after winning 42-16 at Hard Rock Stadium.

One Panther capped a tremendous career while another played the first of what could be many great games and Pitt made their fair share of mistakes while Miami's were damning. Dive into all that in more with four takeaways from a beat down of the Hurricanes.

Miami Loses as Much as Pitt Wins

Miami committed three turnovers while rotating through three different quarterbacks. The two interceptions the Hurricanes opened the game with were miraculously poor decisions thrown where no one on their own team could even attempt to make a play on the ball. What's more, they committed eight penalties for 80 yards while another three for 45 more yards were offset by Pitt's own penalties.

Don't take any credit away from the Panthers, who were excellent for roughly 95% of that game and really all of the parts that truly mattered, but the Hurricanes did lots to give this game away. I'm not sure if there is a team in the FBS that could have walked into Hard Rock Stadium and not beaten this version of Miami, who looked unmotivated from the start.

These are the types of games that spark deep introspection on the health of a program from everyone watching, especially for one as prominent as Miami. Pitt was simply the one lucky enough to get to hand them such a regretful night.

Career Night for No. 5

Jared Wayne had himself the game of his life under the bright lights in South Beach. 11 catches, 199 yards and three touchdowns are all career-highs. He entered the game with two touchdown catches for the year, left with five and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career and just the 11th time in school history.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I'm just honored," Wayne said after the game.

He has been Kedon Slovis' security blanket for most of this season and he was the go-to man once again during this offense's best game of the season. It is a massive accomplishment for Wayne, a seasoned veteran that could stand to make a lot of money should he choose to leave Pitt for the NFL at the end of this, his senior year.

Trouble With The Snaps

If you're looking for anything to complain about after a win like that, you don't have to look far. Pitt had an oddly difficult time hanging on to the ball against the Hurricanes and it wasn't because of anything their opponents were doing. Four snaps skipped off the ground and the Panthers coughed up another three fumbles throughout the game.

They lost just one, and it came late in the fourth quarter with the game very much in hand, but it was the snaps that concerned Head coach Pat Narduzzi the most. He benched starting center Owen Drexel in the first quarter and moved guard Jake Kradel back in at center, where he filled in for Drexel while he was hurt earlier in the year, but it didn't yield much better results. Narduzzi said some wet conditions down low might have caused the mishaps.

"We've got to get him some depends because his butt was soaked," Narduzzi said.

Javon McIntyre Vaults into 2023 Picture

McIntyre bookended his first season of real action at the college level by contributing to a game-sealing, fourth-down stop in the Backyard Brawl during Week 1 and feeding the turnover storm that sunk Miami in Week 12. The sophomore McIntyre has quickly become a budding star in the secondary. His outstanding game against the Hurricanes provided a glimpse at who might replace Erick Hallett on the back end of the Panthers' defense.

McIntyre was all over the field in South Beach while playing the most he has all season. He recorded the first interception of his career and chipped in two tackles - one for loss - and two pass breakups in a breakout game. He said he played with "relentless effort", a trait he picked up from Hallett and his safety running-mate, Brandon Hill.

Panthers Improve November Numbers

Pitt has become somewhat of an expert at closing seasons out right. With this win over Miami, the Panthers improved to 4-0 in the month of November. They're 11-1 in the 11th month over the past three seasons and have now put themselves in a prime position to re-enter the final top-25 of the regular season.

Think about where this team was in October - .500, reeling from three losses in four weeks and teetering on the cusp of simple bowl eligibility. Narduzzi has pulled a satisfying season out of one that looked like it was headed for abject failure. His team has certainly gotten better as time's worn on and that is the mark of a good coach.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles

Pitt vs William & Mary Takeaways: Nike Sibande's Breakout Game Fuels Comeback Win

Pitt DL Coach Charlie Partridge Prepares for Difficult Task of Saying Goodbye to Seniors

Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense

Jorge Diaz-Graham Giving Pitt Versatile Bench Spark

Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre Closes on Goal for Fifth Down Campaign

Pitt Preparing for Offseason Roster Management with Seniors' Decisions Looming

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce

After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Vazquez Gomez Named ACC Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH – For the second time this season, redshirt junior Valeria Vazquez Gomez has been named ACC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Vazquez Gomez was instrumental in securing a share of the 2022 ACC Championship for Pitt this week, stuffing the stat sheet with 33 kills on .375 hitting to go along with five aces (.63/set), 19 digs (2.38/set) and two blocks for a total of 4.94 points/set in wins over No. 13 Georgia Tech and Boston College.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
GREENSBURG, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Lemieux Sports Complex gets $500,000 state grant

CRANBERRY TWP — A comprehensive expansion project for the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center will benefit from $500,000 in grant funding from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program. “This is the very early phase,” said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins. “What we’re envisioning is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study

Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
691
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy