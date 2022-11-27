Cape Cod Times Needy Fund lends a hand to unemployed Vineyard mother
After an unexpected event caused a hospitality worker on Martha’s Vineyard to temporarily lose her job, she contacted the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund for help.
As a single mother not receiving child support, the job loss severely affected her financial situation. She didn’t have substantial savings after missing several days of work when her daughter’s day care provider closed due to numerous outbreaks of COVID-19.
Luckily, she was able to find another job but still needed a helping hand financially until her new job started. That is where the Needy Fund came in, providing emergency financial assistance for the young mother.
She expressed her gratitude for the help, saying the transition from one job to the next was difficult. Although she does her best to her keep emotions in check for her daughter, the uncertainty triggered stress and the Vineyard mother was unsure if she could make it through the next couple of months until she starts the new position.
More about the Needy Fund
Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been assisting with multiple immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, utilities, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936.
No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the agency pays vendors through a voucher program. The single mother's case was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.
Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal
How to donate to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).
