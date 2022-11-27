ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod Times Needy Fund lends a hand to unemployed Vineyard mother

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
After an unexpected event caused a hospitality worker on Martha’s Vineyard to temporarily lose her job, she contacted the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund for help.

As a single mother not receiving child support, the job loss severely affected her financial situation. She didn’t have substantial savings after missing several days of work when her daughter’s day care provider closed due to numerous outbreaks of COVID-19.

Luckily, she was able to find another job but still needed a helping hand financially until her new job started. That is where the Needy Fund came in, providing emergency financial assistance for the young mother.

She expressed her gratitude for the help, saying the transition from one job to the next was difficult. Although she does her best to her keep emotions in check for her daughter, the uncertainty triggered stress and the Vineyard mother was unsure if she could make it through the next couple of months until she starts the new position.

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has been assisting with multiple immediate, short-term emergencies such as food, rent, utilities, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the agency pays vendors through a voucher program. The single mother's case was provided by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

Last year's total:Cape Cod Times Needy Fund campaign raises $1.62M, exceeding goal

How to donate to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund).

Total contributions to date: $188,439.47:

Gratis Foundation - Philanthropic Services - Wells Fargo Bank NA;$25,000

William and Judith Weil;$5,000

Anonymous;$5,000

Karla and Marc Greenwald;$2,500

Donald C. McGraw Foundation Family Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation;$2,000

Peter and Jeannie Meyer;$1,046.70

Marybeth McInnis;$1,000

Dr. Theodor Herwig and Mrs. Cheryl Herwig;$1,000

Irish American Club of Cape Cod;$1,000

Mike Smith;$650

Donald Larsen;$600

John W. Gahan III;$500

Klaus Betten and Hazel Warner;$500

Miles and Linda Hapgood;$500

Christine and Paul Greeley;$500

Anonymous;$500

Anonymous;$400

Janet and James Cochrane;$350

David Wilk;$250

In memory of Tim Lavelle;$250

In memory of William Macurdy;$250

The Desmarais Family;$250

Anonymous;$250

Jon and Sarah Idman;$206

Anonymous;$50

David and Cynthia Faszewski;$50

Anonymous;$100

Bonnie Sullivan;$100

Karlyn Curran;$100

Anonymous;$200

Anonymous;$50

Alan Roos Jr.;$25.75

Phyllis Burnham;$25

Carol Hickey;$100

Enid and Seth Crowell;$200

Jonathan Kreisberg;$50

In memory of Gary W. Lopez from James and Jane Eldredge;$50

In memory of Charles and Florence McCarthy;$100

Gary and Lynne Forester;$100

Anonymous;$100

David Lewis and Denise Martin;$150

Alician Quinlan;$100

Barbara Nowell;$50

Teresa Freeman and Brian Blakeley;$200

Anonymous;$200

Muriel Thomas;$100

Michelle Fougere;$25

Ronald Keough;$50

Anonymous;$25

Anonymous;$50

Mary LeClair;$50

Peter and Barbara Schaible;$50

Muriel Garrison;$25

Kathleen and John Moran;$50

In memory of Hank;$25

Anonymous;$25

Robert and Suzanne Puzzo;$200

Richard and Marcia Connors;$50

Lynette Walker;$50

Anonymous;$50

Anonymous;$10

Joan and Normand Plante;$50

Richard and Shirley Stewart;$50

Nancy Smartschan;$30

Anonymous;$25

Margaret and Ronald Smith;$100

Frances Griffith;$50

Mary Ellen and Sean Curran;$50

Anonymous;$100

Anonymous;$100

Richard McGarr and Suzanne Packer;$50

Caroline Bloom;$50

Wilson Bartlett;$100

In memory of Torrey Campbell from Steve Buckley – Campbell;$50

Anonymous;$50

Aldo and Josephine Castellani;$100

Anonymous;$50

Susan and Chester Yacek;$50

Anonymous;$50

Robert J. Giannetti;$20

Anonymous;$200

Anonymous;$100

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Kimberly Schultz;$40

Anonymous;$26

In memory of Gary Wayne Lopez;$50

In memory of Richard Hunter;$100

Anonymous;$50

Anonymous;$20

William and Mary Maloney;$50

Michael and Juanita Churilla;$100

Kate Dion;$25

Anne Cogan;$100

Anonymous;$50

Ann and George Mastin;$100

