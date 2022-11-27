ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to know as Michigan moves to certify 2022 midterm election results

By Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Election Day in Michigan may have been weeks ago, but one more piece of business is left before its results can become official — the Board of State Canvassers must canvass and certify the election.

The board has been around for close to 175 years, but its role in state elections can often fly under the radar. Here's a quick primer on the board's purpose and what we can expect at Monday's meeting:

What is the Board of State Canvassers?

The Board of State Canvassers is a four-member body comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, all appointed by the governor. Canvassers serve staggered, four-year terms.

Board members are tasked with canvassing and certifying, or making official, statewide elections, which is what's on their agenda for Monday. The board also has other duties, including conducting recounts for state-level offices when necessary, canvassing petitions for statewide candidates and ballot initiatives, adopting the ballot language for such petition initiatives and approving which electronic voting systems can be used in Michigan.

Monday's vote will focus on certifying the November election. All of Michigan's 83 counties have canvassing boards of their own, tasked with certifying local election results. Every county canvassing board certified its respective election results by last week's Tuesday deadline.

When are they meeting?

Canvassers are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday in Lansing, with canvassing and certifying the November election the chief item on their agenda. The meeting will take place at the Binsfeld Office Building in room 1100 and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live on the Michigan Senate livestream.

Meeting not expected to be contentious

Given that all 83 of Michigan's counties certified their elections, largely without issue, the expectation is that the Board of State Canvassers will likely follow suit. A group did protest certification at Wayne County's meeting Tuesday, but the county board unanimously signed off on certifying the county's election results.

Board of State Canvassers meetings in recent years have proven eventful and garnered substantial attention.

In 2020, the board eventually certified the results of that year's presidential election, but not before hearing a slew of false conspiracy theories attempting to cast doubt on Michigan's election processes that year. The board's ultimate vote to certify was 3-0, with one Republican member abstaining from the vote.

Earlier this year, the board deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping several Republican gubernatorial candidates from appearing on the August primary ballot after a petition signature scandal rocked the race. Several court challenges from the candidates seeking to appear on the ballot were unsuccessful.

And, most recently, the board split along partisan lines again to certify two petition initiatives from appearing on the November ballot. The Michigan Supreme Court eventually ruled that both initiatives should appear on the ballot, and voters ultimately approved measures protecting abortion access and clarifying voting rights.

Compared with 2020, there has been little noise around the results of the most recent election — the state's county canvassing boards certified county election results largely without incident. And unlike in the aftermath of the 2020 election, efforts to undermine election results have been largely shot down by Republicans, including House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Clare.

Wentworth, in an email to Republican state Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, rebuffed attempts to investigate unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2022 election, calling it a "shameless and half-baked political stunt."

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Lionel Snyder
3d ago

what good is it they were deadlocked on the prop 3 ,gov sued in left leaning Supreme Court on their decision got overturned, the the head judge stepped down, just amazing,

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

