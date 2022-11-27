ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the Oxford victims

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Nearly a year ago, four beloved teenagers lost their lives — and since that day the Oxford community has not been the same.

Over the past 12 months, each family member, friend, classmate and neighbor has worked together to mend the community. They have had to pull each other up and give each other strength, graduating students told the Free Press in May

Lauren Hudson, who graduated last spring, said she sees her class like a heart "because we were broken. But with everything that we've done now, we're just putting our heart back together."

Even though some, like those belonging to Oxford High School's Class of 2022, are moving away and moving forward, they will never forget Tate, Madisyn, Hana and Justin.

Tate Myre

Tate, 16, was brave.

He was an athlete — a football star and wrestler — and people gravitated to him. He was the youngest of three, all boys, and he worked hard. He did everything with a full heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9SJn_0jOum6Yl00

His friends described him as humble, trustworthy, accountable, loyal, caring and fun.

His dad, Buck Myre, started an organization called 42 Strong, in his honor.

“Our phone was blowing up about stories about Tate helping special needs kids, mentoring middle schoolers,” Buck Myre said. “We knew he was doing good things but we had no idea how much he was doing.”

Madisyn Baldwin

Madisyn, 17, had a beautiful soul.

Her grandmother, Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, said she was beautiful, smart, sweet and loving. Her tragic death left a "huge hole" in the hearts of her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPeUe_0jOum6Yl00

Madisyn was supposed to graduate in 2022. She was a dutiful student and aimed for excellence, Oxford principal Steven Wolf said in his speech at 2022's graduation ceremony.

"Madisyn carried herself with a positive and radiant energy that everybody could feel when she walked into the room," Wolf said. "We have no doubt that she was on a path to do some incredible things in her life."

Hana St. Juliana

Hana, 14, radiated positivity.

Those who knew Hana said she had an infectious laugh, a sarcastic sense of humor and a kind heart. She was endlessly curious, a lover of music (she even had a 10-hour Christmas music playlist) and an athlete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBuys_0jOum6Yl00

Hana and her sister, Reina St. Juliana, were close. They shared clothes, in addition to their sense of humor.

"Hana" means flower in Japanese, it said on a remembrance card, and she was the family's "heart and soul."

Justin Shilling

Justin, 17, made everyone feel like they were special.

He was motivated — he was an organ donor, had multiple jobs and was on the school's bowling and golf teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUcMy_0jOum6Yl00

His loved ones said he had an outgoing personality and was thoughtful. He was eager and empathetic.

"Justin always looked wide-eyed at the future and was always eager to get out there and to make a difference," Wolf said of Justin during the 2022 graduation ceremony. "Justin was honest, trustworthy, resilient and dependable. Justin's smile and laugh are contagious and his sense of humor and wit were epic."

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Remembering the Oxford victims

