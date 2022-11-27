Ray Kisonas: Opening Day on a Tuesday? Somebody do something

I was quite confused this deer hunting season because I had a hard time keeping track of what day it was. And it didn’t have anything to do with the cocktails. Well, perhaps a little.

The trouble is, opening day was on a Tuesday. And that screwed everything up. I almost always head up north on a Friday. But going up on Friday, four days ahead of the hunt, didn’t make much sense. So I decided to go up Saturday morning.

When I got to camp I kept thinking it was Friday. By the time Monday rolled around, I had no idea what day it was. I didn’t know if I should build a fire or go home. I was confused. Like the year when wives showed up at deer camp and played kissy face with their husbands.

So I have a very simple answer to this issue: Make opening day the second Saturday in November. It’s not like Christmas where is has to be on Dec. 25 because we’re celebrating a birthday. So why in the world is it necessary to make opening day Nov. 15, no matter what the day?

Even Thanksgiving is the third Thursday in November. Except for this year when it’s the fourth for some reason. But you get the idea. Lots of people take the Friday after Thanksgiving off for a nice little four-day weekend before the onslaught of Christmas preparations kick in.

I think the vast majority of people would prefer to have opening day on a Saturday. I bet northern Michigan educators would appreciate it, too. When we drove past the local high school, the kiosk reminded everyone that there was no school on Tuesday because of opening day.

Next year it’s going to be worse because Nov. 15 falls on a Wednesday. I remember a few years ago we decided to skip opening day and go up the weekend after. It was convenient, but everyone knows that the best chance to get a deer is opening day morning. Of course the guys in my camp rarely shoot any deer, but that’s not the point.

It's like daylight saving time. Why does it even exist? These time events were created long ago for reasons that no longer are sensible. So I think our lawmakers in Lansing should create a bill to make opening day the second Saturday of every November. The politicians will score big points, like on a big buck.

Of course, more hunters poses another issue. Like the time our favorite hunting spot was invaded by a large group of guys who suddenly showed one year up and created a mini city with army tents and big hairy guys that were armed with high-powered rifles. Bullets actually whizzed past us as we walked through the woods and sat in our blinds. Needless to say, we vacated that area quickly.

So the politicians can say everyone will have a chicken in a pot, carry a big stick, do what’s best not for your country, but what’s best for you and let’s get that opening day changed right away. Oh, and while they're at it, they can also ban fruit on pizza.

Ray Kisonas is the regional editor of The Monroe News and The Daily Telegram. He can be reached at rayk@monroenews.com.