Monroe County, MI

United Way: Thankful and grateful

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
The month of Giving Thanks is closing out. What does it mean to be thankful? According to the dictionary, it means feeling or expressing gratitude or appreciation. So, what are you thankful for? In my reflection, I came up with a few things for this Thanksgiving season:

Generous Donors – I am amazed at the generosity of donors. Especially those who give from a limited income. I love to encourage anyone to save that one coffee or soda a week and give it back to the community. That $50 to $100 a year means a lot to the homeless and hungry. (And payroll deduction at $1 - $2/week is easy to do!). Remember, it’s not the size of the gift, but the heart of the giver that is important!

Great Co-workers – It’s great to have co-workers who work hard, help each other and work for the common good of ensuring all have equal opportunities for a good quality of life. They are a small, but mighty team! Our volunteers are an important part of our team, too!

Recent Health Check Events – We reinstated Health Check events this year. We recently held 3 Fall Health Check events in Monroe, Carleton and Adrian. One of our volunteers reminded me that a few years ago she learned she is diabetic from her health check blood work. Others supplement their high insurance blood testing costs with the $20 health check cost to get a 22-panel blood test. Low-cost preventive health screening is indeed worth it. Look for Spring Health Check dates!

For 2-1-1 – Proud to sponsor a universal hotline for health and human services needs for EVERYONE-- across the county, across the state and across the country! The Southeastern Michigan 2-1-1 call center based in Wayne County services Monroe County.

Summerfield Schools All Community Breakfast – I have started attending the monthly Summerfield Schools’ community breakfast, sharing what we do. But more importantly, I’m learning more about what other community members are doing. Summerfield/Petersburg is where it all began for me, and I am humbled to be a part of such a caring and sharing group. Thank you to Superintendent Scott Salow! Join us at the next one on Friday, December 16th at 7:30 AM!

Recent Trainings – I’ve teaching about the effects of childhood trauma using the ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) evaluation tool. And I am encouraged to share how HOPE (Health Outcomes with Positive Experiences) can counteract and overcome ACEs/Childhood trauma. This is groundbreaking, important stuff!

For My Mother’s Wisdom –She always told us that happiness comes in moments—enjoy the moments. AND that it’s all about relationships—it’s about the people in your life. This is my 12th Thanksgiving without her, but I am thankful that I had the gift of a wise and beautiful mother.

Unconditional Love and Acceptance -- through our Creator, my family and my friends. They have gotten me through this journey called life. I am grateful!

I hope this Thanksgiving brings time for reflection, many blessings and wonderful time with family and friends.

Please “Join Us in a New Way to LIVE UNITED” during this annual campaign season! We fund agencies in Monroe County to help fight homelessness. We currently fund a total of 25 local agency programs in Monroe County. See our website (www.unitedwayMLC.org ) for a list of those agencies. We appreciate your support to help fight poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance use disorders, domestic violence, and other important community needs! Additional direct programs and services provided by our local United Way include the 2-1-1 Health and Human Services Hotline, Project Ramp, Health Check, and the 21-Week Racial Equity Challenge.

For more information about giving to the United Way this campaign season, please contact us! Call us at 734-242-1331, email lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org , mail a contribution or visit us at 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162. OR visit our website at www.unitedwaymlc.org . Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, too!

Laura Schultz Pipis is the Executive Director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.

